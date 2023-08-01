Gigi and Bella Hadid's Family: Everything to Know About Their Parents and Siblings

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are two of the most famous supermodels in the world, but their mother paved the path for them.

The girls' mom, Yolanda Hadid, came to fame as a model in the 1980s and was signed by Ford Models. Now, all three of her children, whom she shares with ex-husband Mohamed Hadid, have followed in her footsteps, as son Anwar Hadid is also a model.

In 2018, Yolanda spoke with PEOPLE about making sure her children knew to focus on the important things in life despite their beauty-driven careers.

"When my girls started, I sat them down and I said, 'Listen, there are a million girls out there who are as beautiful as you and deserve success as much as you do. You have to be the hardest working girl and show people you care about everybody," she said.

Yolanda also said that she made sure the family remembered who they were before fame. "We have a farm outside of New York," she said. "We ride horses, we have a vegetable garden. I bring them to the farm and remind them of who they are and how they were raised. It's about going back to our roots and recharging."

Gigi and Bella also have two older half-sisters from their father's first marriage, Marielle and Alana Hadid. In July 2023, the family got together to celebrate Alana's 40th birthday in Los Angeles.

From their parents to their siblings, here's everything to know about Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's family.

Yolanda Hadid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Yolanda Hadid was born Yolanda van den Herik in The Netherlands on Jan. 11, 1964. She was signed to Ford Models at age 16 after being scouted and continued her career into the '90s. In 1994, she married Mohamed Hadid, and they welcomed their three children together: Gigi in 1995, Bella in 1996 and Anwar in 1999. Yolanda and Mohamed divorced in 2000.

The former model grew even more famous when she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2012. At the time, Gigi, Bella and Anwar were all teenagers, and Yolanda was married to her second husband, composer David Foster. The couple had gotten married one year before Yolanda joined the show in 2011, and they divorced in 2017.

Yolanda remained on the reality series for four seasons and left in 2016. She went on to host one season of the show Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid.

During her time on RHOBH, Yolanda became outspoken about her Lyme disease diagnosis and its effect on her life. She opened up about her diagnosis further in her 2017 book, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease.

These days, Yolanda is a proud grandmother to Gigi's daughter, Khai, and is dating Joseph Jingoli. She spends most of her time on her farm in Pennsylvania.

Mohamed Hadid

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Gigi and Bella's father, Mohamed Hadid, was born in Nazareth, Israel, on Nov. 6, 1948. He and his Palestinian family fled to Syria and moved to the U.S. when Mohamed was a teenager.

He now works as a luxury real estate developer. Since Mohamed and Yolanda were on good terms following their divorce, he was occasionally featured on RHOBH — as was his huge mansion. In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Bella shared that she didn't feel comfortable when she stayed in her father's homes as a kid because they were meant to be sold, so they weren't personalized.

"My dad didn't grow up with a lot at all, so to be very grand with everything he does — this was his way to make his father in heaven proud," she said. "At that age I didn't understand it. I just knew that being in his houses wasn't super comfortable for me."

Mohamed also had a surprising athletic endeavor. As reported by Bravo, in 1992, he competed in speed skiing at the Winter Olympics. He represented Jordan and was the only person on the country's team.

Before Mohamed married Yolanda, he was married to Mary Butler, with whom he shares two children, Alana and Marielle. From 2014 to 2019, he was in a relationship with Shiva Safai, with whom he appeared in the series Second Wives Club.

Anwar Hadid

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Gigi and Bella's younger brother is Anwar Hadid, who was born on June 22, 1999.

Like his siblings, Anwar is a model. He has worked with luxury labels like Hugo Boss, Valentino and Ralph Lauren. He also walked the runway alongside his siblings in a 2017 Tommy Hilfiger show.

He first got into modeling when he was 16 years old and has said his sisters inspired him.

"I only got interested in fashion a couple of years ago, when Gigi and Bella started modeling,” he told Teen Vogue in 2016. “I didn’t grow up rocking designer clothes, so this is all very new to me, but I am now down to wear anything on set.”

He added: "Modeling was never a thought in my mind growing up, but my mom felt it was important for me to be open to business opportunities and expand my horizons."

In 2019, Anwar spoke to PEOPLE about the modeling advice he received from his supermodel sisters. "Try to be yourself and be confident and comfortable," he recalled. "Also, wear the clothes and don't let them wear you. For modeling, you're an extension of someone else's creation and vision. You have to honor that."

Modeling isn't his only interest; Anwar is also a musician and released an album titled BLEACH in 2019. "I felt like I wasn't able to express myself in the ways that I wanted to, and music helped me with that," he told i-D in 2021. "It got to a point where I needed it."

Anwar has also made headlines for his personal life. He was previously linked to Nicola Peltz. From 2019 to 2021, he was in a relationship with pop star Dua Lipa.

Marielle Hadid

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Marielle Hadid is the older daughter of Mohamed and his first wife, Mary Butler, and was born on Sept. 7, 1980. She has a business called Living Well with Marielle, which services include interior design, closet organization, and homemaking and floral design classes, according to her website.

Like her siblings, Marielle is also involved in fashion. She co-founded the sunglasses brand Hadid Eyewear with her younger sister Alana. Marielle's life is more private than that of her siblings, but she has shared that she is a mother of two and in a relationship with Jack Halloran.

Alana Hadid

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Mohamed and Mary's younger daughter is Alana, born on July 27, 1983. In addition to working on the eyewear brand with her sister, Alana is also a fashion designer.

Speaking with Grazia in 2019, Alana discussed her relationship with her siblings. "We are really protective and supportive of each other," she said. "We love each other, we want to be close, and we've never thought anything of each other apart from that we're brothers and sisters — that's why we remain so close."

She also shared that Gigi and Bella's fame didn't change their connection. "Regardless of Gigi and Bella's fame, and how hard they've worked, we really are just sisters," Alana said. "We go shopping, we do a little cooking, we have a group chat. We do all the things that sisters do."

Alana celebrated her 40th birthday in July 2023 with her family by her side. She enjoyed a Greek-themed party and posed for photos with Marielle and Gigi in Toga-inspired gowns. Her father Mohamed was also present.