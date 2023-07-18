Gigi Hadid Arrested and Pleads Guilty for Marijuana Possession in Cayman Islands, Fined $1,000

"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in N.Y.C. with a Medical license," a rep for the star tells PEOPLE

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. He has been working at the brand since 2016, and is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Charlotte Triggs
Charlotte Triggs
Charlotte Triggs
Charlotte Triggs is an editor and veteran journalist with nearly 20 years experience working across celebrity and human interest news. She is currently Executive Editorial Director for PEOPLE Digital.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 18, 2023 12:21PM EDT
Gigi Hadid attends the British Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party
Gigi Hadid. Photo:

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty 

Gigi Hadid was arrested and fined $1,000 after Customs & Border Control agents found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her luggage upon her arrival in the Cayman Islands last week, PEOPLE can confirm.

The supermodel, who has since been released, had flown on a private jet to the tropical destination for a girls' trip from the United States on July 10.

She arrived at Owen Roberts International Airport where CBC, local outlet Cayman Marl Road reported, discovered "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" after putting her bags through a scanner and searching them by hand.

The quantities "were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption," according to the outlet.

Similar materials were found in the bags of Leah Nicole McCarthy, another member of Hadid's group, Cayman Marl Road reported. Both women were arrested on "suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja" and transported to the Prisoner Detention Center.

They were released on bail and appeared in a Summary Court on July 12 where they both plead guilty. Each were fined $1,000 and no conviction was recorded. Cayman Islands courts confirm to PEOPLE that Hadid and McCarthy were arraigned in George Town, but did not specify the charges.

A rep for Hadid tells PEOPLE, "Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in N.Y.C. with a Medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

PEOPLE has reached out to McCarthy for comment.

Gigi Hadid Shocks Fans with Her Giant Leg Tattoo

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Since the incident, Hadid and her friends have been relaxing in the sun on vacation, sharing pictures and videos of their travels. On July 14, Hadid took to Instagram to show off two bikini pictures, one of which included a massive (and massively fake) dragon tattoo on her leg.

Hadid commented about the black and white body art by writing in the caption, "mornin!" with a green dragon emoji. She shared another look at the design through her Instagram Story, writing, "Am I in my girl w the dragon tattoo era?!"

This is a developing story...

Related Articles
The woman was found with a 24-carat gold-plated handgun in her luggage at Sydney Airport, the Australian Border Force said
U.S. Woman Arrested After Flying to Sydney with 24-Carat Golden Gun in Her Luggage
Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards
'Teen Mom' Alum Ryan Edwards Arrested for DUI and Drug Possession After Being Ordered to Rehab
Ezra Miller attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" - arrivals at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 12, 2023
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June at AOL Build on June 11, 2018 in New York City
All the Ups and Downs of the 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' Cast  
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
A Timeline of Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia
Mike "The Situation" and Lauren Sorrentino
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino's Relationship Timeline
Zoey Deutch at The Regis Kanai at the Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles
Tom Sizemore's Life, Career and Controversies: Everything to Know
Cherelle and Brittney Griner Relationship Timeline
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Alex's Conviction
Rick Hilton, of the Hilton Hotel chain with his family (from left) son Barron, wife Kathy, daughters Nicky and Paris attending the Chopard 150th anniversary party at the Palm Beach hotel and casino, during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival
Paris Hilton's Family: All About Her Parents and Siblings
Joel Houston, Taya Smith, and Matt Crocker of Hillsong UNITED perform on stage
Hillsong: The Celebrity Megachurch's Bombshell Scandals and Controversies Through the Years
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City.
Who Is Nicki Minaj's Husband? All About Kenneth Petty