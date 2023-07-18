Gigi Hadid Arrested and Pleads Guilty for Marijuana Possession in Cayman Islands, Fined $1,000

Gigi Hadid was arrested and fined $1,000 after Customs & Border Control agents found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her luggage upon her arrival in the Cayman Islands last week, PEOPLE can confirm.

The supermodel, who has since been released, had flown on a private jet to the tropical destination for a girls' trip from the United States on July 10.

She arrived at Owen Roberts International Airport where CBC, local outlet Cayman Marl Road reported, discovered "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" after putting her bags through a scanner and searching them by hand.

The quantities "were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption," according to the outlet.

Similar materials were found in the bags of Leah Nicole McCarthy, another member of Hadid's group, Cayman Marl Road reported. Both women were arrested on "suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja" and transported to the Prisoner Detention Center.

They were released on bail and appeared in a Summary Court on July 12 where they both plead guilty. Each were fined $1,000 and no conviction was recorded. Cayman Islands courts confirm to PEOPLE that Hadid and McCarthy were arraigned in George Town, but did not specify the charges.

A rep for Hadid tells PEOPLE, "Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in N.Y.C. with a Medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

PEOPLE has reached out to McCarthy for comment.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Since the incident, Hadid and her friends have been relaxing in the sun on vacation, sharing pictures and videos of their travels. On July 14, Hadid took to Instagram to show off two bikini pictures, one of which included a massive (and massively fake) dragon tattoo on her leg.

Hadid commented about the black and white body art by writing in the caption, "mornin!" with a green dragon emoji. She shared another look at the design through her Instagram Story, writing, "Am I in my girl w the dragon tattoo era?!"

This is a developing story...

