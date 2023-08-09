Gigi and Bella Hadid's Sister Alana Makes Runway Debut in Denmark: 'Core Memory Made'

The supermodels' older sister opened the Saks Potts spring 2024 show on Monday during Copenhagen Fashion Week

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 05:59PM EDT
Alana Hadid opens Saks Potts Fashion Show at Copenhagen Fashion Week
Alana Hadid models in Denmark. Photo:

Andrea Adriani / Gorunway.com

Alana Hadid is following in her supermodel sisters’ footsteps.

The older sister of Gigi and Bella Hadid made her fashion show debut on Monday, opening Saks Potts’ spring 2024 show during Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark.

“Core memory made in Denmark with @sakspotts 🙏🏼 my first runway!” Alana, 40, wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “Thank you @barbarapotts @cathrinesaks 🤍🌧️✨what a way to arrive to Copenhagen, opening for the most amazing brand… in the rain.”

The Hadid Eyewear co-owner and fashion designer also shared a series of photos and videos documenting her experience behind the scenes at the Saks Potts runway presentation.

The carousel began with a video of Alana posing in a light blue striped long-sleeve polo for a test shoot with a photographer inside a white tent.

A white Saks Potts bag with Alana’s name written on it could be seen in the next snap, followed by Alana sitting in the makeup chair as a stylist pulled her hair up into a ponytail.

Alana Hadid opens Saks Potts Fashion Show at Copenhagen Fashion Week
Alana Hadid models in Denmark.

Alana Hadid/ Instagram

Another behind-the-scenes clip featured Alana and all the models walking in the show gathered together in matching yellow long-sleeve button-downs.

In a separate video, Alana grew excited backstage, dancing and enthusiastically shaking her hands in the air as she received her final touch-ups in the tent.

Alana Hadid opens Saks Potts Fashion Show at Copenhagen Fashion Week
Alana Hadid models in Denmark.

Noemi Kapusy

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alana also included footage that showed her temporary tattoos of animated blue and purple dolphins as well as photos of her runway look: a beige fitted leather jacket, denim pants, a blue sequin wrap skirt/pants and silver chrome thong sandals.

Alana Hadid opens Saks Potts Fashion Show at Copenhagen Fashion Week
Alana Hadid models in Denmark.

Alana Hadid/ Instagram

Her runway walk was finally captured in the next clip, as she opened the Saks Potts fashion show by the sea.

Wrapping up her recap on Instagram, Alana shared one last look at herself gleefully celebrating with a friend.

Alana Hadid opens Saks Potts Fashion Show at Copenhagen Fashion Week
Alana Hadid models in Denmark.

Noemi Kapusy

Alana expressed her gratitude to designer Catherine Saks in the comments, “Thank you. That was such an amazing experience.”

She also wrote in response to designer Barbara Potts’ comment: “Love you more. This was dreams.”

Alana’s sister Marielle jokingly commented on the post, “Turn 40 become runway model," to which Alana replied, “I’m living life backwards and it’s so fun.”

Jeff Goldblum’s wife, Emilie Livingston, wrote in the comments, “So sweet, cute, and beautiful!!! I always thought you were a runway model back when we worked together 👏❤️👏😍.”

“Congrats it runs in the family! 🔥” wrote model Liris Crosse, referring to Alana's sisters Gigi, 28, and Bella, 26.

Alana has previously opened about how her sisters’ fame hasn’t changed their connection, telling Grazia in 2019: "Regardless of Gigi and Bella's fame, and how hard they've worked, we really are just sisters. We go shopping, we do a little cooking, we have a group chat. We do all the things that sisters do."

Related Articles
Austin Butler, YSL Beauty, MYSLF fragrance
Austin Butler Discovers His True Self as YSL Beauty's New Brand Ambassador
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on August 06, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Step Out in Matching Monochrome Looks
Riley Keough Revisits Her âReally Sweetâ and âReally Cringeâ Runway Debut for Dolce & Gabbana at Age 14
Riley Keough Revisits Her 'Really Sweet' and 'Really Cringe' Runway Debut for Dolce & Gabbana at Age 14
Gisele Bandchen attends The 2023 Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen Talks Growth After Tom Brady Divorce: ‘Breakups Are Never Easy’
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen Says âDream Onâ in Arezzoâs New Summer Campaign
Gisele Bündchen Wears Sheer Catsuit for Arezzo's Splashy New Summer Campaign
Charli D'Amelio haircut
Charli D'Amelio Debuts Edgy Chin-Length Bob Loved by Kourtney Kardashian: See the Dramatic Cut
Erykah Badu filter
Erykah Badu Shows Off New Braids in Filter vs. No-Filter Selfie Video: 'Clean. Renew. Refresh'
Tick - Lyme disease
Bella Hadid Has Struggled With Lyme Disease — Here's What to Know About the Tick-Borne Illness
Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: âIn with the New'
Kelsea Ballerini's Big Haircut Was a 'Spur of the Moment' Decision: 'A New Chapter' (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift Concert Friendship Bracelets Tout
Make the Friendship Bracelets: Shop Custom Kits for Taylor Swift's Concert Starting at $10
Halle Berry Natural Hairstyle
Halle Berry Calls Her Natural Hairstyle a ‘Sunday Serve’: ‘My Man Loves This’
Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Kelly Ripa Says She Needs More Makeup for Her Nose as She Ages: 'There's More Real Estate'
Hailee Steinfeld participates in the Core Hydration. Where Balance Begins. panel
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waititi leaving her hotel to go perform her new album "You and I"
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Step Out in Matching Head-to-Toe Blue Outfits
Brian Austin Green poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards; Brian Austin Green Debuts Newly Shaved Head
Brian Austin Green Debuts Newly Shaved Head: 'Fresh Cut'
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris Rocks Sparkling Shirt for 'Date Night' at Beyoncé Concert with Husband Doug Emhoff