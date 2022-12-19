29 Last-Minute Gifts for Sisters-in-Law of 2022 That Will Surely Impress

As influencer and lifestyle expert Caralyn Mirand explains, the best thing to keep in mind when shopping for a sister-in-law is her current phase of life. “Is she just starting out in a new career or has she hit a new milestone?" Mirand suggests to PEOPLE. "Maybe she just welcomed a new baby into the family. Or perhaps she recently discovered a new hobby or interest. From there, it's easier to start brainstorming some categories or ideas she may use or be interested in.”

If you’re lucky enough to have a sister-in-law in your life, then you are probably quite familiar with just how difficult it can be to shop for them. Oftentimes, siblings-in-law land in that weird category between close friends or family and casual acquaintances. That’s why it’s best to approach gift shopping for in-laws in the same way you would shopping for friends. Zoom in on one thing you know that they’re interested in, and go from there.

Bctex Coll Women's Cozy Velvet Memory Foam House Slipper Amazon View On Amazon Who doesn’t love slippers? These are a pick from Mirand. “Fun house slippers are always a great gift,” Mirand suggests. “They’re equal parts fashion and function — something everyone can use, but this pair in particular has a bit of extra flair.” If you need some direction, try choosing a pair of slippers in your SIL’s favorite color or to match a pair of pajamas (if you want to add something extra to the gift). Price at time of publish: $28 These Are the 9 Best Ugg Slippers of 2022

Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag Baggu View On Baggu.com View On Bando.com View On Urban Outfitters Sure, some people might say that the last thing they need is another tote bag, but these are different. Not only do they fold down into a tiny square (great for storing in a purse or travel bag), but they also come in any pattern and color you can imagine. They’re perfect for trips to the farmer’s market, running errands, grocery shopping, and anything else. These are also an excellent stocking stuffer.

Price at time of publish: $14

Anchored Northwest Bookworm Candle Etsy View On Etsy If you have a sister-in-law who can spend hours curled up on the couch with a book or dreams about trips to libraries and bookstores, this book candle would be a great gift on its own or paired with a book or gift certificate to a local bookstore. It also has thousands of positive reviews, so even if you can’t quite imagine what it smells like, you can read tons of first hand customer feedback that describes what people love about it. Price at time of publish: $19.50 The 23 Best Fall Candles of 2022

Bagail 8 Set Packing Cubes Luggage Packing Organizers Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart These packing cubes are ideal for the frequent traveler in your family. “If she’s a jet-setter, this set of packing cubes will help her stay organized and efficient while packing,” Mirand explains. “It’s one of those must-haves where you won’t know how you lived without them!” With eight different packing cubes of all different sizes, this set is a great value. Price at time of publish: $24.99

First Aid Beauty Studio FAB Kit Ulta View On Target View On Firstaidbeauty.com If your sister-in-law is always talking about creating a skin care routine but never seems to invest the time or money into creating one, make their life a little bit easier by gifting this First Aid Beauty set, which is another suggestion from Mirand who, as a content creator, knows more than her fair share about beauty and wellness. “Beauty and skincare are always a great way to add a little more self-care into her routine,” Mirand suggests. “This First Aid Beauty set is a great way to try some of their best-selling products with a bundled price — plus, it comes in its own gift box.” Price at time of publish: $59



BaubleBar High Glass Earrings BaubleBar View On Baublebar.com View On Bloomingdales These fun earrings are another suggestion from Mirand, who said that these would be a great choice for a sister-in-law who loves cocktails. “These can be worn year-round when the mood strikes and adds a bit of pizzaz to any outfit,” Mirand says. For an extra fun gift, pair the earrings with an actual bottle of champagne or festive champagne flutes. Price at time of publish: $54

JW PEI Gabbi Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Jwpei.com If the person you’re shopping for is sporting a different purse or pair of earrings every time you see them, then it’s safe to say that they have a love of accessories. Gifting a piece of clothing can be a bit tricky because of sizes, but a handbag is always a good choice. Plus, you can make sure to choose one in your SIL’s favorite color. Price at time of publish: $79.99

Uncommon Goods Bathtime Essentials Wine Holder Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Look, it’s a little bit funny — but it’s also useful. Who among us hasn’t wanted to unwind after a long day of work with a glass of wine and a hot shower or relaxing bath? But there’s nothing less relaxing than precariously placing your wine on the narrow edge of a tub, or on the floor beside the shower. This solves that problem. Plus, it’ll make her laugh, too. Price at time of publish: $38 The 7 Best Foot Massagers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Skeem Design Glass Helix Match Cloche Amazon View On Amazon Most of us love candles, but it can easily feel like a gift that’s too simple or generic. That’s why getting a little creative and gifting something like a match cloche is a great option, says Mirand. It’s also a great choice for design-minded SILs. “If she loves candles or home décor, a chic match cloche is a must,” Mirand says. “This looks great on display in a living room and is an easy gift for anyone.” Price at time of publish: $37.95

Body Back Glacier Ball Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Anyone who exercises a lot would enjoy this cold massage roller, which is great for easing muscle aches, soreness, tension, and stiffness. It also stays cold for six hours so it can provide relief for a whole afternoon after an extra-long morning run, for example. If your sister-in-law is into running, whether it be sprinting or distance running, they will love this gift. Price at time of publish: $24.95 The 7 Best Foot Massagers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Bravissmo Fluffy Robe Bravissmo View On Bravissimo.com This is a pick from Mirand, who asks an important question: “Who doesn’t love a robe?” She does has a point. It can be tough to know exactly what type of robe your SIL might want, but this one is an option that everyone would love. It’s also particularly great for those with larger chests who may have difficulty finding robes that work for them. "This one has simple sizing, so it’s easy to buy for anyone — and the oversized fit and hood give a real luxe cocoon feeling,” Mirand says. Price at time of publish: $60 The 10 Best Robes of 2022 Starting at $23 — from Super-Soft to Spa-Worthy

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Is your SIL is a busy mom or professional who is constantly reheating her coffee in the microwave after it gets cold? The Ember mug offers a stylish solution. This high tech mug allows anyone to keep coffee at your ideal temperature for more than an hour. It also is safe to hand wash and has a built-in sleep mode so it knows exactly when it turns off, thus saving the battery. Price at time of publish: $89.95 The 7 Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers, Tested and Reviewed

BNCApottery Colorful Paintbrush Rest Etsy View On Etsy For the artsy sisters-in-law, this paintbrush rest is the cutest gift. It’s a personal, unique that lets your sister-in-law know that you know their interests and hobbies while not being overly complicated. If you wanted to spend a little more money on the gift, you could pair it with some art supplies or an art supply store gift certificate. Price at time of publish: $18.99

StoneHeatherCo Anti-Hero Sweatshirt Etsy View On Etsy Even the casual Taylor Swift fan would probably enjoy this Midnights-themed sweatshirt. With sizes up to 5XL and a dozen different colors, it’s easy to find the exact combination that someone might want. There are also hoodie and non-hoodie options available, depending on what you’re looking for. Price at time of publish: $35.59+

Microplane Spice Mill Williams Sonoma View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma This is a kitchen accessory that even the biggest foodie might not have invested in quite yet. This spice grinder allows the user to easily grind hyper fresh ingredients, perfect for baking, cooking, and even adding spices to beverages. Price at time of publish: $20.99

CaitlynMinimalist Astrological Sign Ring Etsy View On Etsy There’s something sweet about giving a gift that shows you’re paying attention to little details about a person. Knowing their birthday or their astrological sign is one of those small things, and gifting a piece of jewelry that features that astrological sign is a way to say, “I care enough about you to pay attention to the little stuff about you.” Price at time of publish: $18.55+



Etsy Personalized Book Painting Etsy View On Etsy Commemorate your SIL’s favorite books by having them illustrated in one of these darling custom paintings. Whether you know her favorite titles by heart or you just know her favorite genre (or just know that she likes books in general!), there are a million different ways to be as creative as you want here. Price at time of publish: $29+

Uncommon Goods Birth Month Flower Grow Kit Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Sure, flowers are always a nice gift, but why not get a little creative with them this year. This flower grow kit allows you to choose a flower that corresponds with a birthday month. If your SIL was born in April, for example, you would gift them the mini daisy grow kit, which comes with everything one needs to watch a beautiful flower bloom from a tiny seed. Price at the time of publish: $36

DuncanandStone Travel Journal and Photo Album Etsy View On Etsy Most people who are pros at traveling and adventuring already have all the travel gear they’ll ever need. They likely have their favorite travel accessories, must-haves, and essentials on lock. What they might not have, though, is a journal to commemorate all their adventures and trips. This gift is a great way to honor your SIL’s passions without pretending like you know more about it than they do. Price at time of publish: $30

AvadirAndCo Personalized Garden Tool Set Etsy View On Etsy If your sister-in-law is an avid (or even just an amateur) gardener, these garden tools would be a delightful gift. They’re practical, useful, and also personalized. There are also 10 fonts to choose from so you can really choose a style that fits your sister-in-law’s taste and personality. Price at the time of publication: $17+ The 6 Best Garden Hose Nozzles That We Tested in 2022, Tested and Reviewed

WaIdecor Custom Pet Portrait Etsy View On Etsy For your dog- or cat-obsessed SIL, these pet portraits are just the right balance of funny, personalized, sentimental, and thoughtful. Plus, you can adjust it based on your budget, either opting for a tiny pet portrait or something bigger that makes more of a statement. Price at time of publish: $29.51+ The 10 Best Dog Advent Calendars of 2022

Tile Mate 4-Pack Tile View On Tile.com For a SIL that is constantly busy, constantly running around, and has a tendency to lose things, these tile mates would be a super practical, helpful gift. This is a great option for people who hate receiving sentimental or non-useful gifts, and it will make their live easier, too. Price at time of publish: $62.99

Eastern Standard Provisions Co. Gourmet Soft Pretzel Gift Box Eastern Standard Provisions Co. View On Esprovisions.com If your sister-in-law is a minimalist, focus on gifting her a consumable good — something that’s not going to add one more item to their closet, cupboard, or drawers. This gourmet soft pretzel box is something that would make anyone happy and it’s a totally unique gift choice, too. Price at time of publish: $68.99

Mejuri Diamond Letter Charm Mejuri View On Mejuri.com Who doesn’t like diamonds? If you’re looking to spend a little more money, this charm is the perfect amount of special and memorable without being too over the top. Your SIL can choose how she wants to wear it based on her own style, too, so you don’t have to worry about know exactly what length of necklace she likes, or what type of metal she prefers. Price at time of publish: $225

Estelle Colored Wine Stemware - Set of 6 Estelle View On Nordstrom View On Estellecoloredglass.com View On Garmentory.com Most people who love wine have a set or two of nice wine glasses at home, but odds are they don’t have anything that looks like this. These colored stemware glasses are bold, beautiful, and would be perfect for a special occasion or paired with a special bottle of wine for a bigger gift. Price at time of publish: $185 The 6 Best Wine Decanters of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Uncommon Goods Living Composter Courtesy of Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods For those who are incredibly eco-conscious, gifting something on the more practical side, like a composter, can be a great way to show you respect and understand their interests and passions. This composter is particularly unique because it’s very cute. In fact, at first glance you can’t even tell that’s what it is. And as a (very necessary) bonus, it’s also completely odorless. Price at time of publish: $199

Smokymtnbowknife Bread Knife Etsy View On Etsy Anyone who has ever cut a crusty loaf of bread with a boring old bread knife can know how messy it can get when all those crumbs go flying. A bread knife makes that process that much easier. It’s a kitchen tool that most bakers and foodies need, but may not have invested in quite yet. This one comes in various materials and left-handed and right-handed options, too. Price at time of publish: $29.99+ The 7 Best Knife Block Sets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed