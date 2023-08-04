Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares 'Rehab' Routine with Son Maverick: 'Paw Patrol and Shooting'

The NBA star and longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger are expecting baby no. 3

Giannis Antetokounmpo has good help in recovering in the NBA offseason.

The Milwaukee Bucks star, 28, shared an update as he recovers from a knee injury, showing he's getting some help from son Maverick, who turns 2 later this month.

"Rehab with a lot of Mav, Paw Patrol and shooting 🤎," he wrote alongside a trio of photos shared on Instagram Thursday.

Giannis shares Maverick and son Liam, 3, with longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger, 30 — who is currently expecting the couple's third baby.

The soon-to-be mom of three first shared the baby news on Instagram in March.

"Our dreams becoming reality 🤍," they captioned the joint post.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mariah Riddlesprigger, and family attend the world premiere of Rise at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on June 22, 2022
Jesse Grant/Getty

In the sweet family photo, the couple and their two sons can be seen looking at something in the distance while standing in front of numerous pink and blue balloons and a sign that said "BABY."

The Greek NBA star recently made an appearance on Riddlesprigger's Instagram, after she posted photos from a maternity shoot as she honored him on Father's Day.

"HAPPY FATHER’S DAY to our 🌍! We love you so much dada and thank you for everything that you do for our growing family," she wrote. "You are such a blessing! 🤍."

