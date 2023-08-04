Giada De Laurentiis Says Her Roasted Vegetable Pasta Is the ‘Easiest Way to Get a Meal Together’

"Plus you can put it together in advance," says the food star, who recently launched her first line of Giadzy Pasta. "It’s good hot, cold or room temperature."

Published on August 4, 2023 12:41PM EDT
Giada De Laurentiis Roasted Vegetable Pasta Recipe
Photo:

Courtesy of Giadzy and Giada De Laurentiis; Jen Causey

Giada De Laurentiis' go-to dinner comes together in 30 minutes or less.

"Taking whatever you have left in the fridge or growing in your garden, roasting it and putting it over pasta is the easiest way to get a meal together," says the food star, who recently launched her first line of Giadzy Pasta. "Plus you can put it together in advance. It’s good hot, cold or room temperature."

De Laurentiis recommends picking a pasta with “a lot of little crevices” like her nodi marini. "It is one of the shapes that my daughter has loved for years," she says of daughter, Jade, 15.

"All the juices from the veggies, balsamic and Parmesan get stuck in those little nuggets for the perfect bite," she adds.

The harder-to-find shapes from Giadzy Pasta also include bucatini, taccole, pappardelle, paccheri, bucatini lunghi, manfredi lunghi and spaghetti chitarra. They are available exclusively on her lifestyle website giadzy.com.

ROLLOUT - Roasted Vegetable Pasta Recipe
Giada De Laurentiis' Roasted Vegetable Pasta recipe.

Jen Causey

Giada De Laurentiis' Roasted Vegetable Pasta

2 pts. cherry tomatoes, halved

3 medium zucchini, quartered and sliced ½-in. thick

1 large (12-oz.) yellow onion, cut into ½-in. pieces

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. kosher salt

3 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 lb. uncooked short pasta (like nodi marini or fusilli)

4 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated (about 1 cup), plus more for serving

1 cup torn fresh basil leaves

1. Preheat oven to 450° with a rack in lowest position. Toss tomatoes, zucchini, onion, olive oil, oregano and salt on an 18x13-inch rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper; spread in an even layer.

2. Roast in oven until vegetables have started to soften and lightly brown in spots, 20 to 22 minutes. Remove baking sheet from oven, and drizzle with balsamic vinegar; toss to coat. Return to oven, and roast at 450° until vegetable mixture begins to caramelize, 4 to 5 minutes.

3. While vegetables roast, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta; cook according to package directions for al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup cooking water.

4. Place hot cooked pasta in a large serving bowl. Top pasta with cheese, and add ½ cup cooking water; toss until cheese is melted and pasta mixture is creamy, adding more pasta water, ¼ cup at a time, if necessary. Add roasted vegetables with their juices to pasta; stir to combine. Taste and season with extra salt if needed. Top with fresh basil and more cheese.

Serves: 6
Active time: 30 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

