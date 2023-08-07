Giada De Laurentiis and Boyfriend Shane Farley Dance Together During Date Night at Taylor Swift Concert

The celebrity chef and her boyfriend attended one of Swift's six sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE's food department. She writes the weekly recipes for the print magazine as well as articles for PEOPLE Digital. Sabrina has been with PEOPLE since 2021.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 02:08PM EDT
Chef Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley attend Amstel Light Burger Bash Presented By Schweid & Sons Hosted By Rachael Ray during 2016 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Giada DeLaurentiis and Her Boyfriend Shane Farley Go to Taylor Swift Concert. Photo:

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Giada De Laurentiis and her boyfriend were celebrating their “Love Story” at Taylor Swift’s concert.

While at one of Swift's six sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, the celebrity chef, 52, shared videos of her and Shane Farley dancing to the music. The Food Network alum posted about the date night at the Eras Tour on Instagram along with a Q&A for her followers.

“Fav Taylor Song?” the Giadzy founder asked in the Instagram Story.

giada delaurentiis and her boyfriend shane farley at the taylor swift concert
Giada De Laurentiis and Her Boyfriend Shane Farley at the Taylor Swift Concert.

giada delaurentiis/instagram

In other clips, De Laurentiis, decked out in a hot pink blazer, and Farley, 51, are seen swaying and singing along with Swift.

On Wednesday, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Swift, 33, recently gave bonuses totaling over $55 million to everyone (from her dancers to riggers, sound technicians and catering, among others) working on her massive show.

The pop megastar also presented each of her Eras Tour truck drivers $100,000 bonuses, CNN confirmed.

De Laurentiis and Farley, who have been dating for over seven years, seem to have fun together no matter where they are. On July 27, the chef shared an Instagram Reel detailing a day in her life. It included two flights, a menu tasting and quality time with her boyfriend. 

Giada De Laurentiis Launches Her Line of Pasta, Says SheÃ¢ÂÂs in a New Era Since Leaving Food Network
Giada De Laurentiis recently launched her line of Giadzy Pasta.

Courtesy of Giadzy and Giada De Laurentiis

She hopped on a plane to Las Vegas, where her restaurant Giada is located. In the video, she explained that the restaurant has a new chef so she was visiting the spot to try out their food.

After a full day and a full stomach, De Laurentiis turned back around to California where she enjoyed dinner in with Farley and their dogs. “A quick dip, a light dinner and a movie with my boys, and my day is done,” said De Laurentiis in the clip.

