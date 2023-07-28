Giada De Laurentiis Shares a 'Day In My Life' Including a Las Vegas Trip and Movie Night with Her Boyfriend

Giada De Laurentiis is one busy woman.

On Thursday, the Food Network alum shared a Reel to Instagram showing a jam-packed day in her life complete with two flights, a menu tasting and quality time with her boyfriend, Shane Farley.

De Laurentiis begins the video by explaining that she “wake[s] up most mornings at 6 a.m.” She says that she feeds her three dogs as soon as she’s up, and then she’s off to her next task.

“I use my foam roller, which is a must for a full day of travel,” she explains as she rolls out her spine. She makes some coffee and expertly does her makeup while taking sips of espresso throughout.

All of those events happened in under two hours as De Laurentiis explains that “before 8 a.m., I'm off to the airport.”

She arrives at the airport and gets on a jet, showing off the scenic landscapes of her “quick and beautiful 40 minute flight” to Las Vegas. When she gets off the plane, she’s taken to her next stop, the Cromwell hotel, where her restaurant Giada is located.

In a montage of silly clips, the workers at the restaurant pop into frame with a smile and a wave. “The best part of visiting Giada Vegas is seeing all the familiar faces, many I’ve known for about a decade now,” she says of her restaurant that opened in 2014.

Giada De Laurentiis at her restaurant Giada in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty

She inspects the kitchens and does a pastry taste test of a flakey croissant and a brightly colored muffin then takes a few business calls from the dining room. After that chunk of work, she says, “It’s off to the races.”

“Today, we’re tasting for a new executive chef at the restaurant, so a lot of dishes and it’s super fast-paced,” the celebrity chef explains. She shows off a series of plates like a caviar covered bruschetta, some arancini bathing in red sauce, a lemony filet of fish and some meaty main that’s covered with morels.

A set of Vegas showgirls in pink and white plumes go by on an escalator at one point. By the end of the tasting, her and the staff look exhausted after what “seemed like 20 dishes.”

They all take an espresso break, and De Laurentiis gets in “some quick calisthenics" as she does jumping jacks in the dining room. After her workout, she and the staff have “another lightning round of dishes" to taste. She eats some potatoes, stuffed pasta in broth, another kind of pasta with peas and some more pastries.

A stuffed pasta dish with snap peas and shave parmigiano reggiano. giadadelaurentiis/Instagram

“I signed some cookbooks, and before I know it, I’m back in the car and back to the airport to catch a flight home,” De Laurentiis says before lamenting about the extreme Vegas heat.

“Days like this go by so fast, I sometimes can’t believe they happen at all,” she explains over clips of her winding down for the night.

Giada De Laurentiis with boyfriend Shane Farley in Miami. Giada De Laurentiis Instagram

The celebrity chef wades around her pool and makes an egg and arugula sandwich to help close out her day. “A quick dip, a light dinner and a movie with my boys, and my day is done,” says De Laurentiis while spreading out on the couch with her dogs and Farley.

De Laurentiis and the TV producer have been dating over seven years. In February, they stepped out together looking glam at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Florida.

