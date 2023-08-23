Giada De Laurentiis’ Daughter Jade Makes Her Mom a Birthday Cake—with Only a Few Kitchen Mishaps

The Giadzy founder turned 53 on Aug. 22

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE's food department. She writes the weekly recipes for the print magazine as well as articles for PEOPLE Digital. Sabrina has been with PEOPLE since 2021.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 01:16PM EDT
Giada Jade Bday Cake
Giada De Laurentiis Posts About Her Daughter Making Her Birthday Cake. Photo:

Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram

Giada De Laurentiis’ daughter, Jade, made sure that her mom had an extra sweet birthday.

In honor of the Food Network alum’s 53rd birthday, Jade baked De Laurentiis a homemade chocolate cake. The wholesome and hilarious process was documented in an Instagram video shared on Monday.

“Hey guys, we’re back with another Jade cooking video and today it’s for a special occasion, my mom’s birthday,” the 15-year-old said at the start of the video. Jade continued to explain that her mother asks for a chocolate cake “every year,” so this year she is making the Italian-born chef a chocolate and strawberry cake from the book, The Chocolate Spoon.

“I’d say my skill set is up to boxed mac and cheese so we’ll see how this goes,” Jade said, referencing the time she made Annie's Mac and Cheese for a Mother’s Day gift in 2022.

While separating egg whites, chopping butter and mixing together all the ingredients, Jade mimicked her mother’s charisma and chatted with the camera.

“What is the best gift you’ve ever gotten your mom?” the videographer asks.

“I wrote her a song last year and then I framed the lyrics so I thought that was kind of cute,” Jade replied. The creative gift makes sense from the teen who goes to a high school with a "less academic and more artsy" curriculum, Giada told PEOPLE last year, and has performed in school musicals.

Jade De Laurentiis Bakes a Cake
Jade De Laurentiis Prepares a Chocolate Cake for Giada.

A mini disaster struck midway through the recipe when Jade realized that she should have reserved the separated egg yolks that she threw out in the first step of the recipe. Jade dropped to the floor with a groan when she realized her mistake but quickly gathered herself, slammed her hand on the ground and said, “Ok, we get back up.”

“Please don’t come for me in the comments. I promise I don’t waste food,” she laughed.

Every once in a while, De Laurentiis pops up in the video, making a funny face from her office or walking into the kitchen. Jade — who is De Laurentiis's only daughter with ex Todd Thompson — only needed her mom's help with one step.

Giada DeLaurentiis and her daughter Jade
Giada De Laurentiis and her daughter Jade. Giada DeLaurentiis Instagram

Jade dug in a drawer and grabbed one tool, asking if it was a sifter. “It says my mom’s name but not what it is,” she said. “I’m going to have to bring that up with her." De Laurentiis confirmed that it is a sifter and told Jade that she had to use it over a bowl, causing the teen to giggle. 

“Can we talk about how she needed to clarify?” the videographer joked. “I know, it was like, no duh,” Jade replied, jokingly demonstrating sifting flour onto the floor. “Like, hello?” 

Giada De Laurentiis' daughter Jade and Shane Farley
Giada De Laurentiis' boyfriend Shane Farely and her daughter Jade.

Giada De Laurentiis Instagram

De Laurentiis' longtime boyfriend Shane Farley checked in on Jade’s process, calling the dessert “impressive.”

“I am the daughter of a chef,” she proudly said while hulling strawberries. Her confidence briefly dwindled when she tried to remove the cake from the pan and part of it cracked off. But her conviction quickly returned when she announced that she will “persevere” and cover the crack with strawberries.

She hollowed out the inside of the chocolate cake, added pureed strawberries and sugar to the spooned-out pieces and scooped them back into the cake. After decorating the top of the cake with fresh strawberries, powdered sugar and honey drizzles, she presented it to the birthday girl.

“Jade this is so beautiful,” De Laurentiis said.

The compliments continued when the celebrity chef tried a bite of the confection.

“It’s amazing!” she said, sticking her fork into the cake and calling it a “10 out of 10.”

“Jade, you are officially my baker,” De Laurentiis proclaimed. Jade excitedly responded: “Yay!”

Related Articles
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley 'Still Can't Believe' Daughter Lisa Marie Is Dead: 'I Don't Wish This on Any Mother'
River Phoenix's Sister Honors Late Actor on His Birthday
River Phoenix's Sister Rain Remembers Late Actor on What Would Have Been His 53rd Birthday
Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo'
Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Teaser Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo' — Watch
Taylor Neisen is seen on August 22, 2023 in New York City.
Liev Schreiber's Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen Shows Off Baby Bump During Dog Walk in New York City
Britney Spears Shares Cooking Video of Her Favorite Way to Eat an Omelet
Britney Spears Shares a Cooking Video amid Divorce from Sam Asghari
Giada De Laurentiis' Boyfriend Shane Farley Wishes Her a Happy 53rd Birthday
Giada De Laurentiis' Boyfriend Shane Farley Wishes Her a Happy 53rd Birthday
kimberly stewart daughter birthday
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Delilah Looks All Grown Up on 12th Birthday
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Malti Teething
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Esti, 7 Months, Teething on Fruit Feeder: 'We Love This'
Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant arrive at the world premiere of Disney?s 'A Wrinkle in Time'
Vanessa Bryant Sends Daughter Back-to-School Flowers Signed from Late Dad Kobe Bryant: 'Love You Always'
Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 5, Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Jennifer Anniston WSJ
Jennifer Aniston Admits It's 'Still a Challenge' to Be in a Relationship Because of Her Parents' Dynamic
Ron Cephas Jones with wife and daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones
Ron Cephas Jones' Daughter Jasmine and Her Mother Kim Pay Tribute to Their 'Beloved' After His Death at 66
Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones attend the Blindspotting Los Angeles Premiere at Hollywood Foreve
All About Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones' Father-Daughter Relationship
Demi Lovato birthday cake tiktok poot cupcakes SiruisXM
Demi Lovato's Birthday Cupcakes Feature a Hilarious Nod to Meme 'Poot Lovato'
Chris Hemsworth 'Sweating Off the Birthday Cake' With Boxing Workout.
Chris Hemsworth 'Sweating Off the Birthday Cake' with Shirtless Boxing Match
Rumer Willis Posts Photo Breastfeeding Daughter as She Celebrates 35th Birthday
Rumer Willis Shares Photo Breastfeeding Daughter as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday: 'Never Felt More Beautiful'