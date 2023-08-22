Giada De Laurentiis' Boyfriend Shane Farley Wishes Her a Happy 53rd Birthday

Happy birthday, Giada!

Giada De Laurentiis received a sweet shout-out from her longtime boyfriend, TV producer Shane Farley, on Tuesday as she turned 53. Farley posted a photo of De Laurentiis sporting a pair of aviator-style shades as she sipped on a cocktail.

The lyrics to "Happy birthday" appeared over the photo.

Giada De Laurentiss' boyfriend Shane Farley shares a photo of the celebrity chef in honor of her 53rd birthday. Shane Farley/Instagram

Farley, 51, and De Laurentiis have been dating for more than seven years. Earlier this month, they enjoyed a fun date night at one of Taylor Swift's six sold-out Eras Tour shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Giadzy founder shared videos on her Instagram Story showing her and Farley having a blast as they danced to the music together.

De Laurentiis has had quite a busy summer. In addition to enjoying a few fun getaways — including a white water rafting trip in Sun Valley, Idaho — she launched a private-label pasta line, Giadzy Pasta, in July. The line, which is being sold exclusively on her lifestyle website Giadzy, marks a full-circle moment for the star, as her great-grandparents owned a pasta factory outside of Naples, Italy.

"It's super exciting to finally have it out in the world," she told PEOPLE in July.

"From all my years cooking it and working with different brands, I realized that there are certain things that I'm looking for in a pasta that I still haven't quite found all in one package," she added.

She also spoke to PEOPLE about the major career move she made earlier this year. After 21 years as a host and chef personality at the Food Network, she left to partner with Amazon Studios under a multiyear production deal for unscripted shows which she'll both star in and executive produce.

De Laurentiis has been throwing her energy into growing Giadzy, her lifestyle e-commerce platform that sells an assortment of Italian products she personally curates.

"I've had a rebirth in my career and in what I really want to do," she said of this new chapter, noting she's enjoying being able to call all the shots.

"Partnerships have been amazing over the years and I've been super lucky, but I haven't been able to really tell the full story," she said. "At the heart of it, I'm a teacher and a storyteller, and when you're in a partnership with somebody else, you have to make compromises in that storytelling."

"I feel like I'm learning so much in a world that I didn't really know much about in the past and owning it as we go through it," she added of running her own business. "The mistakes are mine and the wins are mine."

De Laurentiis' family life is also keeping her on her toes. She told PEOPLE her daughter Jade, 15 — whom she shares with ex Todd Thompson — is learning how to drive.

For the Emmy winner, it's been a bittersweet milestone. “It's so emotional to watch your child grow up like this, and I feel like driving is such a big step," she said.

De Laurentiis can't help but think of the not-so-distant future when Jade, who is her only child, will head off to college, leaving her an empty-nester.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster,” she said. "It's also really fun to see her excitement. She is so excited to be independent."