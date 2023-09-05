Giada De Laurentiis and Boyfriend Shane Farley Host a Labor Day Weekend Barbecue at Home

The Giadzy founder enjoyed a Labor Day pool party with her friends and family

Published on September 5, 2023 01:28PM EDT
Giada De Laurentiis and boyfriend Shane Farley
Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley. Photo:

shanefarley/Instagram

Giada De Laurentiis is saying so long to summer.

On Tuesday, the Giadzy founder shared a post to Instagram showing scenes from her Labor Day weekend, including a family barbecue that she hosted at her Los Angeles home with boyfriend Shane Farley

“LDW Photodump 🤗” the Food Network alumna, 53, wrote in the caption.

Some of the photos showed the food she made and enjoyed over the long weekend, including a stone fruit galette, racks of ribs and beignets from Baltaire in Los Angeles. 

It also highlighted the quality time she spent with family. One photo shows Farley, 51, arranging flowers in a vase while another shows the producer laying on the floor with their dog Enzo and cat Bella. 

Giada De Laurentiis Labor Day weekend with boyfriend Shane Farley
Giada De Laurentiis and the beignets from Baltaire.

giadadelaurentiis/Instagram

Other photos from the star’s weekend soirée feature members of De Laurentiis’s extended family lounging by the pool for the holiday barbecue. 

De Laurentiis renovated her mid-century home over two years and moved in in 2021.

Giada De Laurentiis Labor Day weekend with boyfriend Shane Farley
Shane Farley arranges flowers.

giadadelaurentiis/Instagram

De Laurentiis and Farley, who have been together since 2015, shared their fun moments all summer long. In August, the two spent an evening at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles. The celebrity chef shared videos of her and Farley dancing to the music.

In July, the Food Network alumna gave followers a peak into a day in her life. It included two flights, a menu tasting and some rest and relaxation with Farley.

giada delaurentiis and her boyfriend shane farley at the taylor swift concert
Giada De Laurentiis and boyfriend Shane Farley at the Taylor Swift Concert.

giada delaurentiis/instagram

The star woke up bright and early before she hopped on a plane to Las Vegas, where her restaurant Giada is located. In the video, she explained that the restaurant has a new chef so she was visiting the spot to try out the food.

After a full day and a full stomach, De Laurentiis turned back around to California where she enjoyed dinner in with Farley and their dogs. “A quick dip, a light dinner and a movie with my boys, and my day is done,” said De Laurentiis in the clip.

