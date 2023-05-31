Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans Hears 'Blood-Curdling' Disembodied Screams at Lake Mead

The two-hour special premiere episode ‘Lake of Death’ kicks off the series’ new season on Discovery Channel

By Julie Jordan
Published on May 31, 2023 12:32 PM

Zak Bagans and his team of Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley are taking their paranormal adventures to a new network.

Now premiering on Discovery, the new season of Ghost Adventures kicks off with a special two-hour episode featuring an investigation of Hoover Dam’s Lake Mead near Las Vegas, where receding reservoir waters have uncovered human remains.

“I had absolutely no idea how dark and evil Lake Mead was,” Bagans, 46, exclusively tells PEOPLE. “As soon as we started doing the research on it, we started uncovering so much more about it including an old town from the late 1800s that was completely drowned out when they filled the lake. There have been thousands of deaths there.”

GHOST ADVENTURES

Discovery Channel

While Bagans and Tolley investigated the tunnels connecting the reservoir, Goodwin and Wasley set out to locate Devil’s Cove, where a man was killed after attacking park rangers with a knife. “There are documented reports from the National Park Service of this guy staying in a tent or hut with occult symbols, talking in different languages. So the research started turning really interesting.”

Throughout the investigation, the team experienced disembodied screams, unexplained lights and what appeared to be shape-shifting figures. “It sounded like people screaming for their lives, just blood-curdling screams,” Bagans recalls. Even former Park Rangers admitted unusual entities had been spotted around the lake.

“A lot of our evidence supported what they were telling us,” says Bagans. “We captured something in one of the tunnels that seemed to be some form of manifestation. I didn't know what to expect investigating a national park or a lake. But this will go down as one of our most historic and I think iconic investigations to date.”

GHOST ADVENTURES

Discovery Channel

The new season also features investigations at Los Angeles’s Barclay Hotel, the Commercial Casino and Hotel in Elko, Nevada, California’s first oil boomtown, Mentryville, and L.A.’s Heritage Square Museum.

The move to Discovery Channel “is a great fit” Bagans says. “I think the audience of Discovery is really going to appreciate the level of scientific equipment that we've been introducing. And it's great timing because we've really upped our arsenal and brought on some new electrical engineers. It’s really cool to be one of the first paranormal shows to be on the network.”

Ghost Adventures
Courtesy Travel Channel

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The new season of Ghost Adventures premieres on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.  

Related Articles
exclusive behind the scenes photos from the FUBAR premiere day and press day, courtesy of star Travis Van Winkle
'FUBAR' Star Travis Van Winkle Shares His Premiere Day Photo Diary, Schwarzenegger and All (Exclusive)
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Nick Thompson, Danielle Ruhl
'Love Is Blind's' Nick and Danielle Worked Their Real-Life Jobs On Their Wedding Day: ‘It Was So Disorganized’
Vanessa from The Ultimatum Queer Love and host JoAnna Garcia Swisher
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Why Cast's Attack on Vanessa Was 'Important' (Exclusive)
Rollout Sex and the City Anniversary
Issa Rae Says This 'Sex and the City Storyline' Made Her Realize 'I Have a Story to Tell Too'
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Enjoys a Drag Date Night and Explains Why She Relates to the Queens
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Enjoys a Drag Date Night and Explains Why She Relates to the Queens (Exclusive)
Ted Lasso
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Finale Sees Its Cast Find the Happiness They All Deserve
Jay Leno attends "May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy" Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center at Skirball Cultural Center on October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jay Leno Says He's 'Okay' but 'Pain Is Constant' Months After Major Accidents
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (13908917j) Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Stallone 'The Family Stallone' TV Series Premiere, New York, USA - 11 May 2023
Sylvester Stallone Was Wistful Before Separation, Recalling 'Jolt' of First Meeting with Wife Jennifer Flavin
Josh D. and Jackie in season 4 of Love is Blind.
Love Is Blind's Jackie Calls Josh 'My Twin': 'I'd Marry Him a Thousand Times Over & Have 49 Kids'
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna Reveals She Left 'RHOBH' After Alleged Death Threats and a Vision of Her Late Mother Lois
Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera
'Summer House': Carl Says Lindsay's Drinking Comes Up in Therapy, Danielle Tells 'Big Deal' Fight She Kept Mum
Married at First Sight, Kirsten Needs Closure From Shaq After His Emotional Decision Day
MAFS's Kirsten Needs 'Closure' from Shaq After Emotional Decision Day: 'Why The Hell Are You Crying?' (Exclusive)
kieran culkin
‘Succession’ Series Finale: How It Ended and Who Came Out on Top
Rishi and Jen 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Jen Tells Rishi She's Done If His Mom Mentions Her Age One More Time: 'Could You Be Kind?'
Birdie Leigh Silverstein (L) and Busy Philipps attend Freeform's "Single Drunk Female" Season 2 Premiere
Busy Philipps' Teen Birdie Makes Their Acting Debut Along 'Intense' Mom in 'With Love' (Exclusive)
Deadliest Catch
Deadliest Catch: Johnathan Hillstrand and Jesse McCollum Wish for ‘Peace’ for Mike While Spreading Ashes at Sea