Zak Bagans and his team of Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley are taking their paranormal adventures to a new network.

Now premiering on Discovery, the new season of Ghost Adventures kicks off with a special two-hour episode featuring an investigation of Hoover Dam’s Lake Mead near Las Vegas, where receding reservoir waters have uncovered human remains.

“I had absolutely no idea how dark and evil Lake Mead was,” Bagans, 46, exclusively tells PEOPLE. “As soon as we started doing the research on it, we started uncovering so much more about it including an old town from the late 1800s that was completely drowned out when they filled the lake. There have been thousands of deaths there.”

Discovery Channel

While Bagans and Tolley investigated the tunnels connecting the reservoir, Goodwin and Wasley set out to locate Devil’s Cove, where a man was killed after attacking park rangers with a knife. “There are documented reports from the National Park Service of this guy staying in a tent or hut with occult symbols, talking in different languages. So the research started turning really interesting.”



Throughout the investigation, the team experienced disembodied screams, unexplained lights and what appeared to be shape-shifting figures. “It sounded like people screaming for their lives, just blood-curdling screams,” Bagans recalls. Even former Park Rangers admitted unusual entities had been spotted around the lake.

“A lot of our evidence supported what they were telling us,” says Bagans. “We captured something in one of the tunnels that seemed to be some form of manifestation. I didn't know what to expect investigating a national park or a lake. But this will go down as one of our most historic and I think iconic investigations to date.”

Discovery Channel

The new season also features investigations at Los Angeles’s Barclay Hotel, the Commercial Casino and Hotel in Elko, Nevada, California’s first oil boomtown, Mentryville, and L.A.’s Heritage Square Museum.

The move to Discovery Channel “is a great fit” Bagans says. “I think the audience of Discovery is really going to appreciate the level of scientific equipment that we've been introducing. And it's great timing because we've really upped our arsenal and brought on some new electrical engineers. It’s really cool to be one of the first paranormal shows to be on the network.”



Courtesy Travel Channel

The new season of Ghost Adventures premieres on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.