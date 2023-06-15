Get a Pep Talk from Paralympian Swimmer Anastasia Pagonis

Paralympic swimmer and world record holder Anastasia Pagonis is making waves in and out of the pool.

"The world thinks that people who are blind see nothing — just blackness — and that we're not capable of doing anything," Pagonis says in a YouTube video for e.l.f Cosmetics. "I dress myself. I can do my own makeup. I can be a professional athlete."

A version Pagonis' video is featured above as part of PEOPLE and e.l.f.'s Pep Talks series, which features confidence-boosting advice from athletes, actors, comedians and beauty pros. Pagonis invites readers to "GWRM" as she informs them that not being able to see has never gotten in the way of doing what she wants (including her makeup!) but she had to learn how to do it all her way.

Pagonis, who lost her vision at 14 due to an autoimmune disorder, is able to see shapes or shadows depending on the lighting. But her impaired vision has not impacted her success in the pool, where she takes home medals and breaks records.

"You can dream about something and make it happen. I was always dreaming about winning gold in Tokyo, and I was able to accomplish that," she says.

The 19-year-old Long Island native says she turns to swimming for a confidence boost.

"It's just me and the water," she says. "I feel powerful and capable of anything."

Pagonis posts videos such as "blind girl walks" on social media to make the condition more visible.

"I want to be that kind of person to show people what blindness is, so that other people don't have to deal with the negativity," she says.

Lintao Zhang/Getty

