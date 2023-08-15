Rescue German Shepherd Who Survived Gunshot Wound to the Head Finds a New Home in Kentucky

A dog in Kentucky who suffered a gunshot wound to the head months ago has made a giant leap in his remarkable recovery journey.

The German shepherd, appropriately named Magic, was recently adopted and is going to his new "furever home," the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) shared in a Facebook post on August 10.

"He was introduced to his new paw-rents, who decided to try a 'Foster First' adoption," wrote the organization. "This process allows adopters 14 days to get familiar with an animal and their needs before finalizing the adoption."

"To nobody's surprise, [the paw-rents] fell in love with Magic and finalized his adoption today!" KSH added.

Magic arrived at KHS after an animal control officer found the dog shot in the head in the Parkland section of Louisville on January 15, WHAS11 reported.

Before going to KHS, Magic was taken to the Jefferson Animal Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, per WAVE.

"Despite feeling ruff, Magic sits up to greet anyone who enters the room. He's simply the sweetest boy, even after the cruelty of being shot," Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS), which also assisted with Magic's initial care, shared on Facebook in January.

From LMAS, Magic was transferred to KHS, where he stayed strong through a month-long recovery, which included more surgery. Through their work with the dog, the KHS team learned that the bullet entered above Magic's eye, traveled through the nasal cavity and the tongue, and then broke the lower jaw, WLKY reported.

As part of his rehabilitation, Magic ate baby food until he could consume soft puppy food, per WAVE.

Following numerous appointments and reparative surgeries, Magic was ready to be adopted.

"For the past eight months, Magic has patiently recovered under the watchful eye of his foster mama and KHS staff member, Ally. She tirelessly helped Magic heal physically and emotionally from the cruelty he experienced at the hands of a human," KHS wrote on Facebook in Magic's adoption post.

"Now Magic can finally put his past behind him. KHS staff gathered to celebrate Magic's departure, cheering him on as he embarked on his most exciting adventure yet: ADOPTION!" the shelter added.

