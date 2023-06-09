This Germ Guardian HEPA Air Purifier Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

“While [the] outside air quality is awful, this purifier has kept our house interior air very clean”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Published on June 9, 2023 08:00 AM

Germ Guardian Air Purifier
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

Whether you’re on the hazy East Coast right now, or you’re simply hunting for something to help combat allergens, germs, and other pollutants in your home, air purifiers are a must-have. But you don’t have to spend a ton of money to get an effective one since Amazon just dropped a deal on one of its highly rated models.

This Germ Guardian True HEPA Air Purifier is effective and fast-acting and comes in a sleek compact package. It has racked up more than 38,000 perfect ratings at Amazon and earned a spot on the best-sellers list for its category. We also spotted it on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart — a hub for the site’s trending products — which means plenty of shoppers added it to their carts this week. And right now, it’s on sale for 21 percent off.

The air purifier is designed for rooms up to 743 square feet in size. Its True HEPA filtration system can capture 99.97 percent of small pollutants, like germs, dust, pollen, and pet dander, as well as larger particles such as pet hair and mold spores. Heck, it’s even equipped to reduce the spread of airborne illnesses. And it features an activated charcoal filter that tackles unwanted odors like smoke and cooking fumes, so you can truly breathe easy.

It has three speeds and is “whisper-quiet” on its lowest setting, according to one reviewer. In relation to the noise levels, the same reviewer also shared: “I bought it for white noise at night, and the second and third settings are better for that.” Even on the purifier’s highest setting, another user said: “I can sleep very easily with it being 3 feet away from my head at night.”

Amazon Germ Guardian Air Purifier

Amazon

Buy It! Germ Guardian True HEPA Air Purifier, $79.10 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

With all of its useful features, it’s no wonder that the air purifier has earned so much positive feedback on Amazon. One shopper raved that the purifier is “extremely quiet and super effective,” while another said it’s “great for allergies” and “improves” air quality.

One shopper called it a “life-saver” for the wildfire season where they live, then shared: “While [the] outside air quality is awful, this purifier has kept our house interior air very clean.” They continued: “In the mornings I walk outside my room and it smells smoky compared to our room. But no matter! I bring the unit out to the living room and run it on high for about half an hour. Clears the air up super fast.”

Act soon to snag the Germ Guardian True HEPA Air Purifier on sale at Amazon, since this deal isn’t guaranteed to last.

