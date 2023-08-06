Geri Halliwell Turns 51: Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Mel C Post Birthday Tributes to Spice Girls Bandmate

“Thank you for all your birthday wishes," Halliwell wrote on Instagram Sunday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 6, 2023 02:33PM EDT
Geri Halliwell 51 Bday Tributes
Geri Halliwell's former Spice Girls bandmates paid tribute to her on her 51st birthday. Photo:

West/PA Images via Getty

Geri Halliwell-Horner is celebrating her 51st birthday with the Spice Girls by her side!

The singer — once known as Ginger Spice — marked the special occasion on Sunday by sharing a photo of herself admiring three different cakes decorated with lit candles.

“Thank you for all your birthday wishes … 🥰🍰🍰🍰,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Halliwell-Horner's former bandmates also commemorated her birthday. Victoria Beckham posted a throwback photo on her Instagram Story of her and Halliwell hugging in front of a plane.

“Happy birthday @gerihalliwellhorner!! Love you!!! xx,” the 49-year-old fashion designer (formerly known as Posh Spice) wrote over the picture.

Geri Halliwell 51 Bday Tributes
Victoria Beckham shares a throwback photo to wish Geri Halliwell a happy birthday.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Emma Bunton posted a compilation video filled with memories captured of her and the birthday girl from over the years, including their time in the band and at Halliwell-Horner's 2015 wedding.

“Love you to bits ❤️ Happy Birthday my soul sister @gerihalliwellhorner 🎂🎈Hope you’re being spoilt and sending lots of hugs 💕💕,” wrote Bunton (aka Baby Spice), 47.

“Thank you 🙏 so beautiful,” Halliwell-Horner replied in the comments.

Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm also shared a few snapshots to honor Halliwell-Horner's birthday on her Instagram feed. She posted a hilarious throwback image of Halliwell-Horner jokingly choking Chisholm, along with another sweet snapshot of the pair.

She rounded out the carousel with a more recent photo of the two friends having a blast while watching the UEFA European Women's Football Championship last year.

“Happy Birthday @gerihalliwellhorner! Wow, these birthdays come round fast!” Chisholm, 49, wrote. “We’ve made so many wonderful memories together, I’m hoping we can make more before too long. Have a fantastic day, love you to bits Ginge❤️🇬🇧✌🏼.”

Halliwell replied to Sporty Spice’s post with a series of emojis: “❤️😍🙏.”

Although the Spice Girls officially disbanded in 2001, they did release multiple new and expanded versions of their iconic Spiceworld album — featuring the hit singles "Spice Up Your Life," "Too Much" and "Stop" — in celebration of the chart-topping album's 25th anniversary last year.

"The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us," said the English girl group — which also includes Melanie "Mel B" Brown (Scary Spice) — in a press statement at the time. "We'd just had a No. 1 album, we were traveling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie! Who would've thought it? It's crazy to think that 25 years have passed."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The band also went on a 13-date U.K. tour in 2019. Chisholm previously told PEOPLE that another tour "has to happen" and that she's even hoping to get Beckham onboard this time.

"At the moment, it's only the four of us. We're working on Victoria. She might be sucked into the idea at some point," Chisholm said on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in October 2021.

Related Articles
madonna
Madonna Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates Are Coming Soon: 'See You Soon for a Well Deserved Celebration!!'
sinead o'connor obit
Sinead O'Connor's Songs Were Streamed 2,885% More in Days After Her Death Than Beforehand: Report
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef arrive at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by CHANEL at the Museum of Modern Art on December 14, 2021 in New York City
Ricky Martin Says He and Ex Jwan Yosef Are 'Better Than Ever' Post-Divorce: 'We Knew This Had to Happen'
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Gives 'Life-Changing' $100,000 Bonuses, Handwritten Letters to Eras Tour Truck Drivers
Billie Eilish Lollapalooza 08 03 23. Angus Cloud GQ 11 18 21
Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Angus Cloud While Singing 'Never Felt So Alone' Track Featured from 'Euphoria'
Selena Gomez Sister Gracie Instagram 080323
Selena Gomez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snaps with Younger Sister Gracie — See the Photos!
Pink paid tribute to Sinead O'Connor
Pink Pays Tribute to 'Brave' and 'Outspoken' Sinead O’Connor During N.Y.C. Concert Stop
Dylan Spouse and Cole Sprouse
Cole Sprouse's Girlfriend Says She's 'Lucky to Share This Life' with 'Riverdale' Star as He and Twin Dylan Turn 31
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga onstage during the Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on February 10, 2015
Lady Gaga Pays Tribute to Tony Bennett on What Would Have Been His 97th Birthday: 'A Day for Smiling'
Lili Reinhart and jack martin
Lili Reinhart Celebrates Boyfriend Jack Martin's Birthday: 'Grateful for the Light You've Brought'
Valerie Bertinelli Cameos in Son Wolfgang Van Halen's New Music Video
Watch Valerie Bertinelli Make Cameo in Son Wolfgang Van Halen's New Music Video 'I'm Alright'
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Announces More Eras Tour Dates for the U.S. and Canada in Fall 2024
BlackPink Singer Jisoo is Dating Actor Ahn Bo Hyun
Blackpink Member Jisoo Is Dating Actor Ahn Bo Hyun
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen leaving Soho house
Justin and Hailey Bieber Spend a Date Night at Soho House in L.A. — See the Photos!
Drake, Meek Mill
Drake Reunites with Meek Mill at His Concert 8 Years After Feud: ‘It Means the Most to Me’
Kylie Minogue Would Like Margot Robbie to Play Her in a Biopic: 'She'd Have the Australian Accent Down
Kylie Minogue Wants Margot Robbie to Play Her in a Biopic: 'She'd Have the Australian Accent Down'