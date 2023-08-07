Gerard Piqué and Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Enjoy a Lunch Date in Barcelona

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti are going strong!

On Monday, the retired soccer star, 36, was spotted out for a lunch date with his girlfriend, Marti, 26.

The happy couple was all smiles as they strolled the streets of Barcelona in matching navy blue outfits to start the week.

Marti and the former athlete were first linked romantically after being spotted at a music festival together in August 2022, although it remains unclear exactly how or when their relationship began.

SplashNews.com

Marti has kept the details of her private life away from the public since being linked to the Spanish soccer player. Although she has an Instagram account, her page is set to private and only has five posts and about 175 followers, one of which is Piqué.

Gerard Pique Instagram

The couple went public with their relationship in January, just seven months after Piqué and singer Shakira announced their breakup in June 2022.



Piqué and Shakira, 46, were together for over 11 years and share two sons, Milan and Sasha.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a joint statement, Piqué and the superstar singer confirmed their split: "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

James Devaney/Getty Images

Still, despite laying relatively low, the new couple of Piqué and Marti made headlines after Shakira seemingly shaded their relationship in two songs at the top of the year, "BZRP Music Session #53" and "TQG."

In addition to Shakira's lyrics calling a prior relationship a "disappointment" and referencing a person who always gave her their "worst version," she sang that she wishes she had ended the relationship sooner.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

A month later, Shakira released another track, "TQG," which talked about watching a former lover move on.

"Seeing you with the new one hurt me / But I'm already set by myself," Shakira sings, likely referencing Piqué's relationship with Marti. "You are no longer welcome here / I saw that your girlfriend threw at me / It doesn't make me angry, I laugh."

Shakira then mentions that her ex's "new baby" should know that she doesn't "compete for men."

