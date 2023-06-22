Fox News' Geraldo Rivera Cites 'Growing Tension' Beyond 'Editorial Differences' for His 'The Five' Exit

“I’m 80 years old. I don’t want the friction," the correspondent said of his departure in a new interview

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 01:25PM EDT
Geraldo Rivera visits the Dan Abrams show at SiriusXM Studios
Photo:

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Geraldo Rivera is opening up about his exit from Fox NewsThe Five

During an interview with the Associated Press on Wednesday, Rivera, 79, cited “growing tension” beyond “editorial differences” as the reason for his departure. 

“It has been a rocky ride but it has also been an exhilarating adventure that spanned quite a few years,” he told the outlet of his exit. “I hope it’s not my last adventure.”

“It’s not worth it to me," Rivera added. “I’m 80 years old. I don’t want the friction. The Five is too intimate a place and it gets too personal.”

Geraldo Rivera
Geraldo Rivera. D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rivera, who turns 80 on July 4, went on to say that his relationships with his The Five colleagues is “a reflection of what the country is going through. ... It’s not an easy job if you take it as personally as I do.”

He added that while it was his decision to leave The Five, Fox management “didn’t race after me to say, ‘Geraldo, please come back,’ ” he told AP.

A representative for Fox News did not comment to PEOPLE.

Geraldo Rivera visits the Dan Abrams show at SiriusXM Studios

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Rivera, who joined The Five in 2022, announced his exit on Twitter on Wednesday and confirmed the date of his last appearance. 

“Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive,” he wrote. “My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large.”

According to AP, Rivera’s contract with Fox News expires in January 2025.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Five is a five-person panel talk show. Four of the voices are conservative, while the fifth is liberal. Rivera appeared on the show as a rotating liberal personality — along with Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr. — alongside regular conservative voices Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, Jeanine Pirro and Greg Gutfeld. 

In particular, Rivera had a number of on-air clashes with Gutfled. In April, Rivera told Gutfled to “stop pointing at me” when they argued over electric vehicles, per AP. Meanwhile, last year Rivera called Gutfeld “an arrogant punk” during a discussion about abortion.

Rivera first joined the network in 2001 as a war correspondent.

Back in 2020, Rivera opened up to PEOPLE about his career and celebrated 50 years since he made his television debut. 

"They used to say that my life has had more ups and downs than the cycle of roller coasters at Coney Island," Rivera told PEOPLE. "I believe that that’s true."

"I’m honored, I’m humbled by it," he continued of the milestone. "It exhilarates me and exhausts me."

After leaving law to pursue journalism — a decision his parents were initially "horrified" by — Rivera did his first story for Eyewitness News on Sept. 8, 1970.

Related Articles
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert
Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Lauren Boebert a 'Little B----' on the House Floor, Staffer Confirms
Marilyn Monroe; Jackie Kennedy
How Jackie Kennedy Discovered She Shared a Therapist with JFK’s Rumored Mistress Marilyn Monroe (Exclusive)
Hunter Biden, the son U.S. President Joe Biden, holds his son Beau as they arrive for the National Thanksgiving Turkey pardoning ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House November 21, 2022
Hunter Biden’s 5 Children: Everything to Know
Kamala Harris, Tina Turner
Kamala Harris Pays Tribute to Tina Turner's Life and Music: ‘She Stood Tall and Proud’
Kari Lake and Donald Trump
Kari Lake Appears at Mar-a-Lago More than Melania Trump and 'Practically Lives' in a Suite (Exclusive Source)
Jacqueline Kennedy; warren beatty
Jackie Kennedy Once Dated Warren Beatty — Here's What She Said About His Bedroom Skills (Exclusive)
BenDeLaCreme
'Drag Race' Star BenDeLaCreme Says Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation Aims to Take U.S. Back to Pre-Stonewall Days
Jackie Kennedy cover
Why Jackie Kennedy Quietly Burned Personal Letters and Photos Before She Died (Exclusive Book Excerpt)
Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump
Donald Trump Says His Kids Won’t Serve in His Administration if He Wins Second Term: ‘It’s Too Painful’
Donald Trump mid-speech
Judge Bars Trump From Disclosing Evidence in Classified Documents Case 'On Any News or Social Media Platform'
LGBTQ lawyer Nicholas Hite
Pride Month Spotlight: Louisiana Attorney Nicholas Hite Opened His Own Law Firm to Help LGBTQ+ Clients
Bill Barr, Donald Trump
Former Attorney General Bill Barr Compares Donald Trump to a 'Defiant 9-Year-Old Kid'
American researcher Tony Russo (1936-2008) and American economist and political activist Daniel Ellsberg address the media during a recess in their trial at the Federal Courtroom in Los Angeles, California, 10th May 1973
Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg Dies at 92
Former U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood after being arraigned at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Trump Campaign Says They Didn't Pick Up Supporters' Lunch Tabs Because No One Ordered Anything
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Focused on Family in Wake of Her Father's Indictment: 'Heartbreak Makes Her Stronger' (Exclusive Source)
FOX News' Steve and Peter Doocy Reflect on the First Father's Day They'll Celebrate Together as Dads
FOX News' Steve and Peter Doocy Reflect on First Father's Day They'll Celebrate Together as Dads (Exclusive)