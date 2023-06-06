Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are taking time to celebrate their family.

On Monday, the I Am Georgina star, 29, shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram in celebration of her twins' 6th birthday. "💖🦄🎈#6," she captioned the series.

In the photos, Rodríguez poses with Ronaldo, 38, their twins Eva Maria and Mateo, daughter Alana, 5, and son Cristiano Jr., 12 ½. The group smiles together while the twins are posed in front of their respective cakes — a green, soccer-themed cake for Mateo, and a blue mermaid-theme one for Eva.

Rodríguez also posted a photo of her and Eva blowing out Eva's candles and captured a sweet moment where Ronaldo kisses son Mateo on the cheek.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple shares daughters Bella Esmeralda, 13 months, and Alana, twins Eva and Mateo, and son Cristiano Jr., 12.

In April 2022, Ronaldo shared the heartbreaking news of the death of their baby daughter's twin, mourning their son with a post on social media.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the soccer star wrote. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Ronaldo continued by thanking their doctors and nurses for "all their expert care and support."

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," he concluded the post, signed by him and Rodríguez.

For her first birthday in April, Ronaldo shared a series of photos of daughter Bella on Instagram. "Parabéns pelo teu primeiro ano de vida, meu amor. O papá ama-te muito!🎂♥️😘," the soccer star captioned the daddy-daughter photo, which translates into English as "Happy first year of life my love. Daddy loves you very much! 🎂♥️😘."

Rodríguez first shared the photo in February, captioning the post "Bella Esmeralda. That look, so strong and delicate, that God has given you. Love them."

"Just like dad. My love 🥰," the Portuguese soccer star wrote in the comments section.

