Ga. Valet Attendant Is Fatally Shot While Trying to Stop Car Theft: He 'Always Did the Right Thing'

Atlanta police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the shooting that claimed the life of 25-year-old Harrison Olvey

Updated on September 7, 2023 06:12PM EDT
Harrison Olvey
Harrison Olvey. Photo:

Go Fund Me

A Georgia man was killed last weekend while working as a valet attendant after police and loved ones say he stopped a car-break in.

The victim has been identified by family as 25-year-old Harrison Olvey. 

Officers responding to a report of a shooting near an Atlanta nightclub at about 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 3, found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Atlanta Police Department.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man had interrupted a man breaking into a vehicle when he was fatally shot.

According to a GoFundMe campaign created to help raise money for Olvey’s funeral expenses, loved ones said the recent college graduate was working as a valet attendant to “make ends meet as he interviewed for full-time positions.”

“Harrison always did the right thing and would step in whenever needed,” the fundraiser reads. “Unfortunately, this act of bravery caused the end of his life.”

The page continued: “Those who were fortunate enough to know Harrison can attest to his loving nature and constant positive attitude.”

No arrests have been made, but police say there's a person of interest who they believe is driving a newer model Kia K5 with dark tinted windows. He is considered armed and dangerous.


According to Fox News and WSB-TV, police have since issued arrest warrants for the alleged shooter but haven’t publicly released the suspect’s name.

Olvey’s mother, Autumn Ernst, remembered her son as a “wonderful man” who “loved to dance,” WSB-TV reports.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

