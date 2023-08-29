Four teenagers were charged with murder after a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed inside a Valdosta, Ga., home.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting that a female had been shot inside a residence Sunday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Valdosta Police Department. Inside they found a 14-year-old girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet publicly identified the victim.

According to authorities, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, cruelty to children and tampering with evidence. An 18-year-old man, identified as Jayden McCutchin, a 16-year-old boy and a girl, 15, were all charged with second-degree murder as parties to the crime and cruelty to children. The three minors are also facing gun possession charges, police said.

Police said the victim was in a bedroom with the four teenagers, with at least two guns present. Detectives found that a gun was discharged and hit the victim, at which point the other teens jumped out the window and fled the house, police said.

McCutchin and two of the teens were found near the house where the incident occurred, while the 14-year-old boy was found at his residence, police said.

“This is a tragic incident that should not have happened,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement. “These juveniles had firearms without knowing how to handle them, and it resulted in a young lady losing her life. Our condolences go out to the family as they try to heal during this process.”

McCutchin was taken to Lowndes County Jail, police said, while the three minors were transported to a regional youth detention center.

It is not immediately clear if any of the four retained an attorney or entered a plea. Police said further charges are pending.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091 or submit a tip online.

