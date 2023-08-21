A Georgia teacher has been fired after reading a book about gender norms to her fifth-grade class. Last week, the Cobb County School Board voted 4-3 to fire Katie Rinderle after she read the book My Shadow is Purple aloud in class.

School superintendent Chris Ragsdale recommended that Rinderle be terminated after a parent complained.

In a statement, Rinderle said she was "disappointed in the district’s decision to terminate me for reading an inclusive and affirming book — one that is representative of diverse student identities."

She continued: “The district is sending a harmful message that not all students are worthy of affirmation in being their unapologetic and authentic selves. This decision, based on intentionally vague policies, will result in more teachers self-censoring in fear of not knowing where the invisible line will be drawn. Censorship perpetuates harm and students deserve better.”

In a statement published by the Southern Poverty Law Center, attorney Craig Goodmark said “no legitimate explanation" was offered for Rinderle's termination, adding: “To fire a teacher under a law that no two people could agree on is wrong. Ms. Rinderle, like other Georgia educators, does not know where the lines are drawn when it comes to sensitive, controversial, or divisive concepts. After two days of trial, we still do not know.”



In 2022, the Georgia General Assembly passed a bill allowing parents and guardians to submit complaints about the content of “material” in their children’s textbooks and in books found in school and classroom libraries.

According to the SPLC, "legal advocates say the law is vague and contradicts the U.S. Constitution."

Per the bill, after a complaint is submitted, the school principal has seven days to investigate whether the material is harmful to minors. The process can in some cases lead to a review by the school board.

However, the Georgia Department of Education does not offer its own guidance for determining what meets the definition of material that is “harmful to minors," leaving the review up for interpretation by the school board itself.



Similar laws have been passed in other states — most notably Florida, where the so-called Don't Say Gay bill has received widespread, national backlash.

