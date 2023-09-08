Special Grand Jury in Georgia Recommended Indicting 21 Others, Including Lindsey Graham and Michael Flynn

Donald Trump was indicted in Fulton County, Georgia, last month alongside 18 of his allies for allegedly conspiring to reverse the state's 2020 election results. According to a newly unsealed court filing, the list of defendants could have been much longer.

Before a grand jury was tasked with voting on indictments in August, a separate special grand jury was impaneled to lay some groundwork, gathering information on Republicans' efforts to stop Georgia's Electoral College votes from going to Joe Biden. The special grand jury's final report, which contained indictment recommendations, was kept under seal for several months — until Friday.

The report reveals that jurors recommended for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to also seek indictments against 21 additional Trump allies, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn.

Others named by the special grand jury as potential indictees are former Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler; Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones; former Georgia state Sen. William Ligon; Texas podcaster Jacki Pick Deason; attorneys Cleta Mitchell, Kurt Hilbert, Alex Kaufman, and Lin Wood; and fraudulent electors Joseph Brannan, Vikki Consiglio, Carolyn Fisher, Gloria Godwin, Mark Hennessy, Mark Amick, John Downey, Brad Carver, and C.B. Yadav.

One name not on the list of recommendations by the special grand jury is Michael Roman, who ultimately was indicted by Willis. Roman is a former Trump campaign official who was allegedly involved in the so-called “fake electors” scheme, by which allies of the former president would falsely certify that Trump had won when he had not.



It remains unclear why the extra 21 names in the report were ultimately left out of the indictment, though their mention by the special grand jury offers a window into the investigation.



Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Graham, who is a sitting U.S. senator from South Carolina, was subpoenaed in the investigation, though previous statements from his attorneys stated that he was "neither a subject nor target of the investigation, simply a witness."

The subpoena cites a November 2020 phone call Graham made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he allegedly inquired about "reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump."



Former Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Getty (2)

Georgia Sens. Perdue and Loeffler are no longer in office.

Perdue lost his 2020 reelection bid to Democrat Jon Ossoff, while Loeffler — a WNBA team owner and reportedly one of the wealthiest people to ever serve in the U.S. Senate — lost a January 2021 Senate runoff to Democrat Raphael Warnock.

The special grand jury also recommended charges against Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as adviser Boris Epshteyn and lawyers Lin Wood and Cleta Mitchell.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Flynn was a central figure in the Trump-Russia investigation and in 2020, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI before trying to withdraw his plea later that same year. Those charges were ultimately dropped because Flynn's misrepresentations to the FBI weren’t “material.”

Still, Flynn has continued to stir controversy by voicing numerous conspiracy theories in the wake of Trump's electoral loss and for making comments that a coup "should happen" in the U.S.

Flynn, who has been linked to the conspiracy-laden QAnon before, was pardoned by Trump at the end of his term.

Boris Epshteyn. Alex Brandon/AP

Epshteyn, a former Trump campaign adviser, was also a figure in the bipartisan House committee's investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. According to the committee, Epshteyn attended meetings at the Trump campaign's war room, set up in the Willard Hotel, in the days leading up to the violent insurrection.

Epshteyn allegedly also "had a call with former President Trump on the morning of January 6th to discuss options to delay the certification of election results in the event of Vice President Pence's unwillingness to deny or delay the certification," the committee said in an earlier news release.

Wood and Mitchell, meanwhile, were among a group of attorneys who peddled false conspiracies about the 2020 election and launched several legal challenges to the election results that failed in court or were dismissed entirely.



In July, Wood chose to have his law license retired in Georgia as he awaited possible punishment from the state bar, amid multiple disciplinary investigations.

