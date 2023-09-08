Special Grand Jury in Georgia Recommended Indicting 21 Others, Including Lindsey Graham and Michael Flynn

A newly unsealed court filing shows that an initial investigative grand jury advised the Fulton County DA to seek charges for 39 people in relation to 2020 election interference

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 12:48PM EDT
Lindsey Graham and Michael Flynn
Lindsey Graham and Michael Flynn. Photo:

Getty (2)

Donald Trump was indicted in Fulton County, Georgia, last month alongside 18 of his allies for allegedly conspiring to reverse the state's 2020 election results. According to a newly unsealed court filing, the list of defendants could have been much longer.

Before a grand jury was tasked with voting on indictments in August, a separate special grand jury was impaneled to lay some groundwork, gathering information on Republicans' efforts to stop Georgia's Electoral College votes from going to Joe Biden. The special grand jury's final report, which contained indictment recommendations, was kept under seal for several months — until Friday.

The report reveals that jurors recommended for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to also seek indictments against 21 additional Trump allies, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn.

Others named by the special grand jury as potential indictees are former Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler; Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones; former Georgia state Sen. William Ligon; Texas podcaster Jacki Pick Deason; attorneys Cleta Mitchell, Kurt Hilbert, Alex Kaufman, and Lin Wood; and fraudulent electors Joseph Brannan, Vikki Consiglio, Carolyn Fisher, Gloria Godwin, Mark Hennessy, Mark Amick, John Downey, Brad Carver, and C.B. Yadav.

One name not on the list of recommendations by the special grand jury is Michael Roman, who ultimately was indicted by Willis. Roman is a former Trump campaign official who was allegedly involved in the so-called “fake electors” scheme, by which allies of the former president would falsely certify that Trump had won when he had not.

It remains unclear why the extra 21 names in the report were ultimately left out of the indictment, though their mention by the special grand jury offers a window into the investigation.

Donald Trump; Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Graham, who is a sitting U.S. senator from South Carolina, was subpoenaed in the investigation, though previous statements from his attorneys stated that he was "neither a subject nor target of the investigation, simply a witness."

The subpoena cites a November 2020 phone call Graham made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he allegedly inquired about "reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump."

David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler
Former Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Getty (2)

Georgia Sens. Perdue and Loeffler are no longer in office.

Perdue lost his 2020 reelection bid to Democrat Jon Ossoff, while Loeffler — a WNBA team owner and reportedly one of the wealthiest people to ever serve in the U.S. Senate — lost a January 2021 Senate runoff to Democrat Raphael Warnock.

The special grand jury also recommended charges against Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as adviser Boris Epshteyn and lawyers Lin Wood and Cleta Mitchell.

michael-flynn
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Flynn was a central figure in the Trump-Russia investigation and in 2020, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI before trying to withdraw his plea later that same year. Those charges were ultimately dropped because Flynn's misrepresentations to the FBI weren’t “material.” 

Still, Flynn has continued to stir controversy by voicing numerous conspiracy theories in the wake of Trump's electoral loss and for making comments that a coup "should happen" in the U.S.

Flynn, who has been linked to the conspiracy-laden QAnon before, was pardoned by Trump at the end of his term.

Boris Epshteyn arrives with former President Donald Trump at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va.
Boris Epshteyn.

Alex Brandon/AP

Epshteyn, a former Trump campaign adviser, was also a figure in the bipartisan House committee's investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. According to the committee, Epshteyn attended meetings at the Trump campaign's war room, set up in the Willard Hotel, in the days leading up to the violent insurrection.

Epshteyn allegedly also "had a call with former President Trump on the morning of January 6th to discuss options to delay the certification of election results in the event of Vice President Pence's unwillingness to deny or delay the certification," the committee said in an earlier news release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Wood and Mitchell, meanwhile, were among a group of attorneys who peddled false conspiracies about the 2020 election and launched several legal challenges to the election results that failed in court or were dismissed entirely.

In July, Wood chose to have his law license retired in Georgia as he awaited possible punishment from the state bar, amid multiple disciplinary investigations.

Related Articles
Sanna Marin, Finland's prime minister, before an interview at the prime minister's official residence at Kesaranta in Helsinki, Finland, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021
Former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Who Broke Barriers as the World’s Youngest Leader, Quits Politics
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the Capitol Hill Club as members of the press follow him on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Amid ongoing investigations into his finances, campaign spending and false statements on the campaign trail, Santos is reportedly recusing himself from his House committee assignments. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Before George Santos Was Elected, a ‘Vulnerability Report’ Warned of His Downfall — Still He Wouldn’t Drop Out
Ashley Guzman Carlos Loera shot dead california baby in car
Calif. Couple Is Shot Dead While Sitting in Car with Their Baby in the Backseat
Sen. Rand Paul Says Mitch McConnellâs Exam Results Are âNot Believableâ: âThatâs Not a Symptom of Dehydrationâ
Rand Paul Questions Mitch McConnell’s Exam Results as ‘Not Believable’: ‘That’s Not a Symptom of Dehydration’
Donald Trump
What Is the 14th Amendment? The Rule That Could Bar Donald Trump from the Ballot
Judith Dawn and Donald Kyle Deskins
Kentucky Attorney Charged With Murdering His Wife and Attempting to Cover up the Crime
Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Speech Was Briefly Interrupted When a Sign Reading "Truth" Fell on Him
Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Speech Interrupted When a Sign Reading 'Truth' Falls on Him: Watch
Prince George County Police Department Maryland Car
Maryland Police Officer Suspended After He Was Filmed Kissing Woman Next to Patrol Car
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives to a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans
Senate Physician Says There’s ‘No Evidence’ Mitch McConnell Has Larger Health Problem After Freezing Episodes
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh Wants Murder Conviction Thrown Out, Alleges Jury Tampering in New Motion
State Capitol Building in Montgomery, Alabama, United States of America, North America
Court Intervenes After Ala. Lawmakers Ignore SCOTUS Ruling to Stop Silencing Black Voters: ‘We Are Disturbed’
STATEWIDE AMBER ALERT for Natalie Navarro from Dallas, TX, on 09/01/2023
Texas Teen Facing Capital Murder Charges After Being Subject of AMBER Alert
Former US president Donald Trump appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023. From left: Todd Blanche, Susan Necheles, Donald Trump, Joseph Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn
Donald Trump's Georgia Trial Will Be Televised and Livestreamed, Fulton County Judge Says
Va. Husband Arrested After Missing Wifeâs Remains Found in Woods
Va. Husband Who Posted on Social Media About Missing Wife Charged with Murder After Remains Are Found in Woods
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia Elections Case
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023
Donald Trump Has Overstated His Fortune by as Much as $2.2B, Says New York Attorney General in Court Filing