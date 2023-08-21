Georgia Officers Rescue Infant Who Was Accidentally Locked Inside Car: 'Heroic Actions'

Heroic first responders came to the rescue after an 8-month-old infant was accidentally locked inside his mother's hot van in Georgia last week.

A Fayette County sheriff's deputy and a Fayette County marshal responded after they received a call about the girl trapped in the car in 85-degree heat, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Friday.

Mary Davenport, the baby's mother, told Fox affiliate WAGA-TV that in the moments before help arrived, she tried to force the door open with a pickaxe and tried to break into a window to grab her daughter, but to no avail.

She said the dramatic ordeal began when the infant accidentally tripped the car lock. When mom closed the door, she realized her baby was locked in, and she immediately called 911.

Eventually, Deputy Daniel Molina, who was off-duty at the time, and Fayette County Marshal Sgt. Bryan Clanton responded after receiving the all-hands-on-deck emergency of a baby locked in a car, according to WAGA-TV.

In the caught-on-camera rescue, Molina can then be seen smashing into Davenport's car through a car window. Video shows the deputy pulling the baby out of the car and finally to safety.  

The toddler was then brought into the air conditioning before paramedics arrived, WAGA-TV reported.

"Thanks to their quick response and teamwork, they were able to remove her safely and have Fayette County Fire & EMS do a medical evaluation," officials said. "Thankfully, the little girl was healthy and able to return to her mother."

Davenport — who did not wish to be interviewed or her daughter named — told the station that the 8-month-old is doing okay after the emotional ordeal.

"Thank you to all of the county services involved for your heroic actions!" the department said. 

As of Jan. 1, the sheriff's office said there have been over 800 reported calls to the 911 center for keys locked in a car. Over 70 of those involved a child or pet being locked inside. 

