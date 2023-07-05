Ga. Mom Charged with Murder After 7-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead in Apartment Closet: 'Like a Mummy'

A Georgia mom is accused of killing her 7-year-old daughter, whose decaying body was found inside of an apartment closet, authorities said.

Alondra Hobbs was arrested on charges of felony murder and second-degree cruelty on June 29, according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Police Department. She is currently at a local hospital and will be taken into custody after she is discharged, police told 11 Alive and Fox 5 Atlanta.

According to a police report obtained by Law & Crime, someone called authorities from a disconnected cell phone number on June 25 and reported that there was a dead child in the closet of an apartment on Misty Waters Drive in Decatur, an eastern suburb of Atlanta.

A neighbor told police that she had not seen the tenant for a couple of months since she had moved out, per the report, which was also cited by ABC 7 Chicago. When police arrived, they reportedly discovered a 7-year-old victim in the closet.

Officers found “what appeared to be a full head of hair and decayed flesh that was in the form of an arm and leg,” before homicide detectives were called to the scene, the report states. Police also located a piece of mail with Alondra Hobbs’ name on it, according to the report.

The victim was identified as Alivia Hobbs-Jordan, 11 Alive reports, citing family members. Police have not disclosed the girl’s cause of death.

A man who allegedly made the grim discovery told 11 Alive he became suspicious after he noticed the front door of the apartment was “wide open,” and he smelled a foul odor. When he went inside to investigate, he claimed it looked like someone “left in a hurry” and discovered the child’s arm hanging out of the closet door. He then called the police.

“She looked like a mummy,” the man said, per 11 Alive.

According to newly released court records obtained by 11 Alive, authorities believe Hobbs abandoned her daughter and never planned to return. Police allege Hobbs left the girl in the closet sometime between Feb. 28 and June 25.

The girl’s death has stunned the suspect’s family.

"I just didn’t see that in her," Hobbs’ aunt, Latrience Robinson, told Fox 5 Atlanta. "We all have issues, but I didn’t think she would do something to her kids."

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help with the family’s funeral expenses.

“I am lost for words,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Tammy Blassingame, who has identified herself as Alivia’s grandmother. “You had a wonderful future ahead of you. We will do everything in our power to get you justice.”

It’s unclear if Hobbs has retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

