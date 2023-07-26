Georgia High School Senior Drowns on Trip a Week Before First Day of School: 'Forever Loved'

Antwon Carter "was a friend to so many and a brother to everyone who shared a locker room with him," his coach said in a statement

Published on July 26, 2023 01:20PM EDT
Antwon Carter.

A Georgia community is mourning the death of a rising high school senior.

Antwon Carter died earlier this week on a trip to Alabama with friends, according to FOX affiliate WAGA-TV and The Times-Georgian.

Heard County High School and head football coach Shane Lasseter confirmed Carter’s death in statements shared Tuesday.

Lasseter told the Times-Georgian that Carter and three of his teammates were jumping off rocks near Fort Payne, Ala., when Carter became caught in a current. After he went under the water, Carter’s friends were unable to rescue him.

“I think he was probably the most well-liked kid in the whole entire school, so it's affecting a lot of kids,” Lasseter told the outlet.

In a statement shared on social media, Lasseter said Carter “was loved and loved others” and had a “massive impact” on those around him.

“To know Antwon was to love him,” the coach wrote. “He had the most contagious smile in the world. He was a friend to so many and a brother to everyone who shared a locker room with him.”

"You will be missed is just not adequate enough to say with the massive impact you made as a son, a brother, a teammate. We will never forget him, we will always honor his name, and he will be forever loved in our hearts," Lasseter added. "We love you #23."

Antwon Carter.

In a separate statement, ​​Heard County Schools Superintendent Rodney Kay said Carter “was a light that shone brightly on the campus of Heard County High School,” according to WAGA-TV.

Football practice was canceled for the day on Tuesday although a local pastor was brought in to speak with the team, per the Times-Georgian.

Classes at Heard County Schools are scheduled to begin on Monday, according to ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

Antwon Carter.

Shane Lasseter

This will be the second straight year that classes begin shortly after a local tragedy involving a player on the high school football team. Last summer, rising freshman Hunter Huey died following an ATV accident, WSB-TV and the Times-Georgian reported.

"Unfortunately, it's been two years in a row that this team has had to deal with tragic situations," Lasseter told the newspaper.

