Ga. Girl, 16, Who Was 'Full of Life' Killed at Party Celebrating Graduation Near School

Bre'Asia Powell, 16, was set to start a summer job with the city of Atlanta on Tuesday

By Greg Hanlon
Updated on May 29, 2023 01:49 PM
Teenage girl gunned down at a graduation party
Bre'Asia Powell. Photo:

FOX 5 News/Youtube

A 16-year-old girl was killed and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning outside an Atlanta high school.

Atlanta police said in a release they received calls about multiple people shot at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning near Benjamin E. Mays High School. Once there, officers found two people who’d been shot: A 16-year-old girl, later identified as Bre’asia Powell, who died after being transported to the hospital, and a 16-year-old boy, who survived.

On Sunday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said of Bre’asia, “This young lady was full of life.” He added that Bre’asia had a job lined up with the city’s summer youth employment program that was scheduled to begin Tuesday.

“We’re always heartbroken when anyone loses their life in our city, but especially when it’s a young person the day after school lets out,” Dickens said.

Dickens added that the 16-year-old boy was in stable condition.

Fox5Atlanta reports that police still don’t know what led up to the shooting, but authorities said teenagers from different parts of the city were in the area for an unauthorized party.

According to ABC News, police believe the person or people behind the shooting were also high school-aged.

Davida Huntley, a friend of Bre’asia’s family, told Atlanta News First, “She was her mother’s first-born daughter, her mother’s princess of the castle. She was a scholar.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-546-577 (TIPS). A $10,000 reward is currently being offered for any information leading to an arrest, 11Alive reports.

