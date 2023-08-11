Ga. Father and Son Picked Up Hitchhiker. Then They Learned He Was a Wanted Murder Suspect

Authorities believe Martha Angela Ledford is the murder victim

Published on August 11, 2023
Keegan Phllips. Photo:

Hall County Sheriff's Office

A Georgia man was shocked to discover the hitchhiker he picked up was later arrested on a murder charge while allegedly carrying the victim’s severed head.

Russell Jimmerson recalled the moment he found out about his passenger’s alleged crime in an interview with local 11Alive.com in Georgia.

Jimmerson, who said his son was with him in the car at the time, said a friend called him and told him about the arrest of 23-year-old Keegan Phillips. In short order, Jimmerson pieced two and two together.

“My buddy said, ‘Is this a joke? Did you pick up the hitchhiker?’ I said, ‘No, I really did,’” Jimmerson told the outlet, recounting the phone call.

“You won’t believe what happened,” Jimmerson remembered his friend telling him. “A guy in Rabun County murdered someone last night and has their head. And I said, ‘Man, you won’t believe what I’m fixing to tell you. There’s a smell in this car that’s awful.'”

Jimmerson said the man he picked up had a backpack and smelled strongly of a foul odor, but he couldn’t figure out what it was.

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office said Phillips was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, two days after a K-9 unit discovered human remains “in what appeared to be a shallow grave” in the Chattahoochee National Forest. 

The sheriff’s office said it has not yet confirmed the identity of the body, but the office believes it’s the body of Martha Angela Ledford, who was reported missing days earlier.

"Keep the Ledford family in your thoughts and prayers as they have lost a loved one by a senseless act of another," the office said.

The sheriff’s office said it also arrested Robert Lee Peppers, 62, for concealing a death and dumping a dead body. Both are being held in the Rabun County Detention Center with no bond, authorities said.

It's unclear if either man has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

