Ga. Father Expected to Be Charged with Murder After Body of Missing Son, 2, Found at Trash Facility

A Georgia father who authorities allege faked his toddler son’s kidnapping last month is expected to be charged with murder after the boy’s body was found at a trash facility, according to multiple news outlets.

On Sept. 1, the East Point Police Department obtained warrants for Artavious North, 23, on charges of murder, concealing the death of another and cruelty to children in connection with the death of 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell, according to the Associated Press, 11 Alive, and Fox 5 Atlanta.

A body believed to be a 2-year-old boy was recovered by authorities on Aug. 23 at a solid waste facility in East Point, an Atlanta suburb, according to the news outlets. Last Thursday, authorities announced that J’Asiah had been identified as the victim.



Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive for the violence.

J’Asiah was reported missing on Aug. 16, after his father, North, told police the boy had been kidnapped during an armed robbery, police said, per multiple reports.

However, North was charged with making false statements and falsely reporting a crime after investigators were unable to find evidence related to his claims, the outlets reported. It's not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

After the toddler went missing, police searched areas near North's apartment complex and drained a small lake nearby, Atlanta News First reports.

During a press conference last Wednesday, East Point police Chief Shawn Buchanan and Sgt. Ricki Michaud said, “We’re happy to see it come to some closure. But everybody working this case was hoping … the child was alive,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

East Point police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Tuesday.



