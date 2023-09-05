Ga. Father Expected to Be Charged with Murder After Body of Missing Son, 2, Found at Trash Facility

On Sept. 1, East Point police announced the charges against Artavious North in connection with the death of 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
Updated on September 5, 2023 12:16PM EDT
Police Find Body in Search for Ga. Boy, 2, Whose Father Said He'd Been Kidnapped
J’Asiah Mitchell. Photo:

DeKalb County Police Department

A Georgia father who authorities allege faked his toddler son’s kidnapping last month is expected to be charged with murder after the boy’s body was found at a trash facility, according to multiple news outlets.

On Sept. 1, the East Point Police Department obtained warrants for Artavious North, 23, on charges of murder, concealing the death of another and cruelty to children in connection with the death of 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell, according to the Associated Press, 11 Alive, and Fox 5 Atlanta.

A body believed to be a 2-year-old boy was recovered by authorities on Aug. 23 at a solid waste facility in East Point, an Atlanta suburb, according to the news outlets. Last Thursday, authorities announced that J’Asiah had been identified as the victim.

Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive for the violence.

J’Asiah was reported missing on Aug. 16, after his father, North, told police the boy had been kidnapped during an armed robbery, police said, per multiple reports. 

However, North was charged with making false statements and falsely reporting a crime after investigators were unable to find evidence related to his claims, the outlets reported. It's not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

After the toddler went missing, police searched areas near North's apartment complex and drained a small lake nearby, Atlanta News First reports.

During a press conference last Wednesday, East Point police Chief Shawn Buchanan and Sgt. Ricki Michaud said, “We’re happy to see it come to some closure. But everybody working this case was hoping … the child was alive,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

East Point police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Tuesday.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

