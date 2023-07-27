Ga. Cop Surprises Boy with PlayStation After Police Were Called on Him for Offering to Do Yardwork

"Officer Coleman, a gamer himself, was impressed with the young man and thought he would help him reach his goal," police said

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 01:25PM EDT

A police officer in Georgia just found himself a new gaming buddy.

This week, the Hapeville Police Department shared that one of their officers recently surprised a young boy with a PlayStation.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the department said that Officer Coleman was called to the scene after receiving calls to have a young boy removed from the neighborhood.

However, upon his arrival, the officer learned the boy "was in the area because he wanted to do yard work: pulling weeds, cutting grass and trimming hedges" so that he could "save up for a PlayStation."

"The young man was polite, respectful and truthful," the department wrote in the social media post. "Officer Colleran, a gamer himself, was impressed with the young man and thought he would help him reach his goal."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Officer Colleran and some of his friends were able to not only get this young man the video game system but a gift card to pay for the membership so he could play immediately," they added.

A video posted by the department showed the officer opening his trunk to reveal a PS5 in the backseat, much to the delight of the boy, who covered his face in shock before hugging the officer.

As for the future, the department shared that the officer and the boy had some gaming to look forward to.

"Officer Colleran made sure that this young man knew they would play on the same team online soon!" the department added as the post came to a close.

Related Articles
Alicia Navarro found
Ariz. Teen, Who Was Missing Since 2019, Shows Up at Mt. Police Station: 'She Is by All Accounts Safe'
Conrad Sheils missing after pennsylvania flash flood
Search Ends for 9-Month-Old Boy Swept Away by Pennsylvania Flood that Killed His Sister and Mom
Mom and 17-Year-Old Son Die After Being Hit by Train
17-Year-Old and Mom Killed in Crash with Train After They Drove Around Crossing Arms: Authorities
25 July 2023, Greece, Gennadi: At noon, a new forest fire broke out near the village of Gennadi, in the evening the flames reach a first settlement, several houses are destroyed
Over 40 Dead as 'Devastating' Mediterranean Wildfires Hit 9 Countries Across Europe and North Africa
Coral reef in Key West, Florida
Florida Water Temperatures Exceed 100 Degrees for 2 Days in a Row: 'This Is a Hot Tub'
Signage stands on the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base outside Jacksonville, N.C., April 29, 2022. Three U.S. Marines found unresponsive in a car at a North Carolina gas station died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the local sheriff's office said Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
3 Marines Found Dead Inside Car Parked at North Carolina Gas Station: 'Tragic Loss'
Bear Attack Leaves North Carolina Jogger with Multiple
Bear Attack Leaves North Carolina Jogger with Multiple Serious Injuries
Rudolph Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani Now Admits He Made False Statements About Georgia Poll Workers After 2020 Election
The Grand Ditch cuts a path along the Never Summer Mountains to deliver Colorado River water across the Continental Divide into Eastern Colorado
Mummified Remains Found at Remote Colorado Campsite Identified as Two Sisters and Teen Boy 'Living Off Grid'
3 People Hospitalized After Small Plane Crashes into Texas Home
3 People Survive After Small Plane Crashes Into Texas Home: 'A Complete Miracle'
5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Run Over by Father in Indiana
Ind. Boy, 5, Dies After Being Accidentally Run Over by Father in Apartment Parking Lot
Indigenous Mom Whose Daughter Was Murdered Fights for Custody of Granddaughter, 4
Indigenous Mom Whose Daughter Was Murdered Granted Custody of 4-Year-Old Granddaughter for Second Time
Ana Navarro Calls Ron DeSantisâ Claims That He Has Nothing to Do with Florida Slavery Curriculum Bull
Ana Navarro Calls Ron DeSantis’ Claim That He Has Nothing to Do with Florida Slavery Curriculum ‘Bull----’
Man Who Died in Death Valley Spoke to Reporting About Hiking in Extreme Heat Hours Earlier
Hiker Who Died in Death Valley Spoke to Reporter About Risking Extreme Heat Hours Earlier: 'Why Not?'
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Surprises Nashville Fans with Backstreet Boys and One Direction Karaoke
Rock formations and flowers in Valley of Fire State Park.
2 Hikers Found Dead in Nevada State Park as Temperatures Reached 114 Degrees