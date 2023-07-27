Ga. Cop Surprises Boy with PlayStation After Police Were Called on Him for Offering to Do Yardwork

A police officer in Georgia just found himself a new gaming buddy.

This week, the Hapeville Police Department shared that one of their officers recently surprised a young boy with a PlayStation.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the department said that Officer Coleman was called to the scene after receiving calls to have a young boy removed from the neighborhood.

However, upon his arrival, the officer learned the boy "was in the area because he wanted to do yard work: pulling weeds, cutting grass and trimming hedges" so that he could "save up for a PlayStation."



"The young man was polite, respectful and truthful," the department wrote in the social media post. "Officer Colleran, a gamer himself, was impressed with the young man and thought he would help him reach his goal."

"Officer Colleran and some of his friends were able to not only get this young man the video game system but a gift card to pay for the membership so he could play immediately," they added.



A video posted by the department showed the officer opening his trunk to reveal a PS5 in the backseat, much to the delight of the boy, who covered his face in shock before hugging the officer.

As for the future, the department shared that the officer and the boy had some gaming to look forward to.



"Officer Colleran made sure that this young man knew they would play on the same team online soon!" the department added as the post came to a close.