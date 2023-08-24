A Georgia Dad Is Accused of Fabricating Story of Son's Kidnapping. Police May Have Just Found Boy's Body

Police in Georgia may have found body in the search for 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell.

Police said they found a body “the size of a 2-year-old” at a solid waste facility in East Point, the boy's home city, according to WSB-TV, Fox5Atlanta and Atlanta News First.

“We’re very interested to make sure or find out if this is the child. I don’t think this is a coincidence since that 2-year-old child is missing, the body is the size of a 2-year-old, so it’s a possibility that’s the case,” East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan told WSB-TV.

J’Asiah was reported missing on August 16, after his father, 23-year-old Artavious North, told police the boy had been kidnapped during an armed robbery, police said, per multiple reports.

However, North was charged with making false statements and falsely reporting a crime after investigators were unable to find evidence related to his claims, the outlets reported. It's not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Police have said North is a person of interest in J’Asiah's disappearance.

A spokesperson for the East Point police also told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that while police have not yet confirmed the identity of the body found, “there is a high probability” that the body is J’Asiah's “based on the circumstances surrounding this case.”

Investigators are currently comparing the body’s DNA with that from J’Asiah's mother and grandmother, according to WSB-TV.

East Point police Chief Shawn Buchanan told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that if the DNA matches, police would consider bringing charges against North. He added that there were no other suspects or persons of interest.

After J’Asiah went missing, police searched areas near North's apartment complex and drained a small lake nearby, according to Atlanta News First.

After the body was found, East Point police Sgt. Ricki Michaud and Buchanan said during a press conference Wednesday, per the Journal-Constitution, “We’re happy to see it come to some closure. But everybody working this case was hoping … the child was alive."



“This has been a very traumatic case. Most of us have children, so a lot of detectives are emotional right now,” Buchanan continued. “But I want to make it clear: We are looking at the father as a suspect and looking to charge him with the highest charges possible to make sure he never gets out of jail.”