Son and 8-Year-Old Grandson of Former Boston Red Sox Star Found Dead in Murder-Suicide

Authorities say George Scott III killed his son and then himself weeks after police searched his home in an ongoing investigation into boy's missing mother

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Published on June 5, 2023 04:07 PM
Liza Hazard and Dante Hazard
Liza Hazard and Dante Hazard. Photo:

Facebook

The son of a former Boston Red Sox star killed his 8-year-old son and then died by suicide last week, investigators say.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office told PEOPLE George Scott III, the son of former Red Sox first baseman George “Boomer” Scott, was found dead in his home last Friday morning along with his young son Dante Hazard. The family lived in New Bedford, Mass., about an hour south of Boston.

Scott III, 54, “killed the boy with a sharp object before taking his own life,” district attorney spokesperson Gregg Miliote said in a statement.

Police went to the family’s home Friday to perform a welfare check after a relative could not reach Scott III, 54, leading to concern.

Miliote said police executed a search warrant at the house two and a half weeks ago, looking through the home for clues in connection with the disappearance of the boy’s mother, who vanished in 2019 at age 28.

"Mr. Scott is a person of interest in the disappearance of Ms. Hazard, and that investigation remains active at this time," Miliote said.

Neighbors were shocked at the news on Friday, according to The Boston Globe.

“I was not expecting this," neighbor Courtney Columbo told the newspaper. "I just feel bad for the boy, he didn’t deserve any of that.” 

Columbo, 34, said Scott III “seemed like a nice guy" from their brief interactions. The neighbor said she would see Dante outside playing sometimes, but "I never really knew if he lived there or not because you wouldn’t see him all the time.”

Boston Red Sox first Baseman George Scott and one-year-old son George Scott, Jr.
George Scott III and George Scott in 1970.

Dan Goshtigian/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Another neighbor, John Reis, told the outlet the news was “just so sad.” 

“How can you take an 8-year-old’s life?” the 71-year-old neighbor asked.

Scott III had also played for the Red Sox in the team’s minor league system, according to the Globe. His father, the elder Scott, is in the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame. Throughout his career in the 1960s and 1970s, he was a three-time All Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner. He played for the Red Sox from 1966 until 1971 and again from 1977 until 1979.

