George Santos Is Prohibited from Talking to 4 People While He Awaits Trial. Their Identities Remain Sealed

Republican Rep. George Santos is barred from speaking to at least four people — whose names have not been made public — while he awaits trial in his ongoing criminal fraud case, according to newly unsealed court documents.

In a bond hearing held in May — a transcript of which was recently made public — a judge tells Santos' aunt and father (who sponsored his $500,000 bond) that "there are individuals he's not supposed to have contact with" as one of the conditions of his release, adding that those names were left off the bond paperwork.



During the hearing, an unidentified speaker notes that Santos has "already been advised" of the four individuals with whom he shouldn't connect and adds: "Judge, just for the record, one of them contacted him when he left the court ... He did not answer the phone."

The speaker added that a screenshot of that call was sent "to the government," along with a message asking officials to reach out to the person and "tell him not to call George ... so he's 100% compliant."

A release order signed by a judge in May and unsealed this week further stipulates that the lawmaker cannot leave New York City, Long Island, or Washington, D.C. "except for travel to and from court," unless he requests permission through the court to travel outside those areas.

The release order also shows that Santos will be subject to "pretrial supervision" and "subject to random home contacts and verification of employment as deemed appropriate to monitor compliance with the conditions of release."

Santos was also required to surrender his passport by May 10 and cannot obtain a new passport or any international travel document while he awaits trial.



New York Rep. George Santos in January 2023. MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Santos was criminally charged by federal investigators in May on 13 counts, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Within hours of being indicted, Santos pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and was released on $500,000 bond.

In an indictment, federal prosecutors say that the congressman allegedly "devised and executed a scheme" aimed at defrauding donors to his 2022 political campaign.



That scheme, prosecutors allege, included applying for and receiving unemployment benefits at the height of the pandemic — while he was employed and running a congressional campaign. The fraud continued, the indictment adds, when Santos allegedly began pocketing campaign contributions to buy designer clothing and pay off his personal debts.

Santos has generated substantial controversy since his election to Congress in November, particularly after a bombshell New York Times report found that many of the claims he made on the campaign trail and on his resume — like his level of education, previous jobs and family ties to the Holocaust — were unable to be verified.

