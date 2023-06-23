Limited Travel, Prohibited Contacts and Random Check-ins: All the Conditions of George Santos’ Bond

Republican Rep. George Santos is banned from traveling outside Washington, D.C., Long Island, or New York City — or applying for a new passport — without "prior permission" while he awaits trial in his ongoing criminal fraud case, a court has ordered.

A release order signed by a judge in May and released this week stipulates that Santos, 34, cannot leave New York City, Long Island, or Washington, D.C. "except for travel to and from court." He can request permission through the court to travel outside those areas.

The release order also shows that Santos will be subject to "pretrial supervision" and "subject to random home contacts and verification of employment as deemed appropriate to monitor compliance with the conditions of release."

He also has been barred from having contact with at least four people, whose names were not publicly revealed.

Santos was also required to surrender his passport by May 10 and cannot obtain a new passport or any international travel document while he awaits trial.

New York Rep. George Santos. John Nacion/UPI/Shutterstock

Santos was criminally charged by federal investigators in May on 13 counts, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Within hours of being indicted, Santos pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, and was ultimately released on $500,000 bond — which was sponsored by previously anonymous people, who this week were identified as his aunt, Elma Santos Preven, and father, Gercino Dos Santos.

While his aunt and father didn't actually pay $500,000 for the bond, they will owe the government $500,000 if Santos breaks any of the conditions of his bond — a fact made clear by the judge in the congressman's bond hearing, a transcript of which was released this week.

Noting that Santos' aunt and father don't own a home they could use as collateral against the bond, the judge told the two the money "could go against your credit rating, your ability to get a mortgage. You'd owe that money to the government. So I want to make sure that you both understand that."

The judge added the lawmaker is “allowed to travel between New York and Washington. That he’s allowed to do. He is not allowed to travel anywhere else without prior permission."

"So you might want to call him from time to time and say hey, are you going to be in town? Tell me where you’re going to be," the judge continued. "So I would advise both of you to give him a call and say, this is on your behalf, let me know if you’re going to be traveling."

In an indictment, federal prosecutors say that the congressman allegedly "devised and executed a scheme" aimed at defrauding donors to his 2022 political campaign.



That scheme, prosecutors allege, included applying for and receiving unemployment benefits at the height of the pandemic — while he was employed and running a congressional campaign. The fraud continued, the indictment adds, when Santos began pocketing campaign contributions to buy designer clothing and pay off his personal debts.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement announcing the arrest that "the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself."

Santos has generated substantial controversy since his election to Congress in November, particularly after a bombshell New York Times report found that many of the claims he made on the campaign trail and on his resume — like his level of education, previous jobs and family ties to the Holocaust — were unsubstantiated.

Santos himself acknowledged that he has "embellished" significant portions of his resume, but in the weeks and months that followed, more mysteries cropped up, like the source of his income, which has seemingly grown by hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent years — and his ties to a powerful Russian oligarch.

If Santos is convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on the top counts, according to the Justice Department.

His next court date is scheduled for June 30.

