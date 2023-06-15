George Santos

George Anthony Devolder Santos is an American politician and member of the Republican Party. Shortly after turning New York’s 3rd Congressional District red in the 2022 midterm elections, Santos found himself the subject of numerous scandals. In May 2023, the U.S. representative was indicted on 13 criminal counts, facing charges of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13741019b) Republican Representative of New York George Santos, who is currently under federal investigation, leaves following a House Republican Conference meeting at the Republican National Committee in Washington, DC, USA, 25 January 2023. Republican Representative of New York George Santos, Washington, USA - 25 Jan 2023
George Santos' Comms Director Resigns in Fiery Email: 'You Never Took One Point of Professional Advice'
Jasmine Crockett
Freshman Congresswoman Says If Republicans ‘Cared About Crime’ They Would Expel Rep. George Santos (Watch)
Rep. George Santos Pleads Not Guilty to All 13 Criminal Counts in Federal Court
Mitt Romney Weighs in on Santos Indictment:
Mitt Romney Weighs In on George Santos Indictment, Says Lawmaker 'Should Not Be' in Congress
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
Fact-Checking the George Santos Claims: From Goldman Sachs Employee to College 'Volleyball Star'
George Santos Is Facing Criminal Charges in Federal Investigation, Expected in Court on Wednesday
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is followed by members of the media as he walks in the U.S. Capitol on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Speaker McCarthy said they would vote on Wednesday, on a bill to raise the $31.4 trillion federal debt ceiling.
Rep. George Santos Arrested on Charges of Fraud, Money Laundering, Theft of Public Funds and False Statements
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the Capitol Hill Club as members of the press follow him on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Amid ongoing investigations into his finances, campaign spending and false statements on the campaign trail, Santos is reportedly recusing himself from his House committee assignments. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Unpacking the George Santos Indictment, from Abusing Unemployment to Using Campaign Funds for Designer Clothes
U.S. representative George Santos is mobbed by media as Trump Supporters and protesters begin to arrive outside of New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street awaiting the arrival and the arraignment of Former President Donald Trump after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
George Santos, Facing His Own Legal Issues, Spotted Outside N.Y.C. Courthouse Ahead of Trump Arraignment
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Santos, who won a seat in Congress in the November election is under pressure to explain himself amid evidence that he fabricated parts of the life story that endeared him to New York voters
Rep. George Santos Files 2024 Reelection Paperwork amid Criminal Investigations and House Ethics Probe
George Santos' Former Roommate Tells FBI the Now-Congressman Once Masterminded an ATM Fraud
George Santos Says He's a 'Terrible Liar,' but 'Got Away with It' During 2020 Campaign
Mitt Romney, George Santos have terse exchange ahead of State of the Union Address
Mitt Romney Confronts 'Sick Puppy' George Santos at State of the Union: 'You Don't Belong Here'
Congressional candidate George Santos speaks to Trump supporters at an America First rally in Ronkonkoma, New York, on October 11, 2020.
George Santos Is Under Investigation by House Ethics Committee, Speaker McCarthy Confirms
George Santos Accused of Touching Prospective Staffer's Groin — Then Denying Him a Job After Getting Rejected
Federal Investigators Are Reportedly Probing George Santos' Alleged Dog Fundraising Scheme
Rep. George Santos Resigns From House Committees Until Investigations Are Complete: Report
George Santos' Ex-Boyfriend Addresses Lawmaker's Lies and Sudden Rise to Power: 'He Always Looked for Fame'
You Can Now Buy a Talking George Santos Bobblehead — for a Good Cause
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 10: Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is seen outside a House Republican Conference meeting in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Drag queen Trixie Mattel attends "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Meet The Queens on January 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)
New York Rep. George Santos and 'Drag Race' Legend Trixie Mattel Battle It Out on Twitter
George Santos' Mother Wasn't in New York — or the United States — on 9/11, as Lawmaker Claimed
Veteran Alleges George Santos Scammed Him Out of $3K Meant for Dog's Cancer Treatment — Santos Denies It
Embattled Rep. George Santos Has Ties to a Powerful Russian Oligarch, Campaign Filings Reveal
George Santos, Republican US Representative candidate for New York, in Oyster Bay, New York, US, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Republicans are fielding a more racially diverse array of candidates in the midterms, hoping to make gains among voters of color and counter criticism their party appeals only to White people.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Says He 'Always Had a Few Questions' About George Santos' Resume
Adam Kinzinger, George Santos
Former Republican Rep. Launches Petition Calling on George Santos to Resign
Rep. George Santos Appears to Have Ripped Off His Former Boss's Resume in Crafting His Backstory
Representative-elect George Santos, a Republican from New York, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Democrats defied political forecasts and historical trends to keep control of the Senate in a win for President Joe Biden, as voters rejected a handful of candidates backed by former President Donald Trump.
Republican Official Says George Santos Lied About 3.9 GPA and Being a College Volleyball 'Star'
New York Republicans Call on George Santos to Resign: 'He Deceived Voters'
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks at a press conference following their weekly caucus meeting in the U.S. Capitol Building on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the press conference the Republican House Members spoke about U.S. President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and the President's recent trip to the Middle East,
House Leader Vows to 'Sit Down and Talk' to George Santos as Dems Ask Ethics Committee to Investigate Lies
Complaint Against New Rep. George Santos Alleges His Campaign Lied About the 'True Source' of Its Funding
Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress
U.S. Rep.-Elect George Santos Under Federal Investigation for Financial Disclosures: Report
DA Launches Investigation into Rep.-Elect George Santos for Fabrications She Calls 'Nothing Short of Stunning'
Tulsi Gabbard, George Santos
Tulsi Gabbard Criticizes GOP Rep.-Elect George Santos in Fox News Interview: 'Do You Have No Shame?'
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Santos, who won a seat in Congress in the November election is under pressure to explain himself amid evidence that he fabricated parts of the life story that endeared him to New York voters
Democrats Call for Investigation into GOP Newcomer George Santos After He Admitted to Fabricating His Past
Representative-elect George Santos, a Republican from New York, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Democrats defied political forecasts and historical trends to keep control of the Senate in a win for President Joe Biden, as voters rejected a handful of candidates backed by former President Donald Trump.
Incoming Rep. George Santos Apologizes for 'Embellishing My Resume': 'I Said I Was Jew-ish'
Representative-elect George Santos, a Republican from New York, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Democrats defied political forecasts and historical trends to keep control of the Senate in a win for President Joe Biden, as voters rejected a handful of candidates backed by former President Donald Trump.
New Report Casts Doubt on Rep.-Elect George Santos' Past Assertions About Being Jewish