George Anthony Devolder Santos is an American politician and member of the Republican Party. Shortly after turning New York’s 3rd Congressional District red in the 2022 midterm elections, Santos found himself the subject of numerous scandals. In May 2023, the U.S. representative was indicted on 13 criminal counts, facing charges of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
