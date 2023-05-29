George Maharis, Star of 'Route 66,' Dead at 94

Actor and singer Maharis left the CBS drama after 82 episodes when he was diagnosed with hepatitis

By
Published on May 29, 2023 10:36 AM
George Maharis
Photo:

Kobal/Shutterstock

George Maharis has died at the age of 94.

The Route 66 star died Wednesday, according to his friend Marc Bahan. In a Facebook post, Bahan wrote: “George Maharis passed away on Wednesday, May 25. George is well known for his stardom in route 66, stage productions, singing, artist, and above all a great guy would do anything for anyone. My dear friend, you’ll be terribly missed.”

PEOPLE reached out to Bahan for further comment.

Maharis was best known for his role as the charismatic Buz Murdock in the 1960s CBS drama Route 66. He played the character for 82 episodes — from 1960 to 1963 — until he contracted hepatitis. A doctor told him, “If you don’t get out now, you’re either going to be dead or you’re going to have permanent liver damage,” he recounted to Route 66 News in 2007. 

George Maharis with a friend; circa 1970; New York

Art Zelin/Getty Images

Route 66 stopped shortly after Maharis left, despite attempts to keep the show moving forward. The show remained one of Maharis’s greatest legacies, even offering an Emmy nomination for the role in 1962. 

American actors George Maharis (standing) (as Buz Murdock) and Martin Milner (as Tod Stiles) pose with their blue Corvet from the television show 'Route 66,' 1960

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

After the trek-across-America TV show, Maharis turned his attention mainly to film. Some of his most notable works include ‘60s films  Quick Before It Melts, Sylvia, A Covenant with Death and The Happening.

He made a list of other TV appearances in series like The Most Deadly Game, Rich Man, Poor Man, Marcus Welby, M.D., Night Gallery, McMillan & Wife, Search for Tomorrow, The Bionic Woman and Fantasy Island.

George Maharis attend a centennial tribute to director/screenwriter Otto Preminger at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

David Livingston/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Maharis also had a music career. In 1962, he released an album with Epic Records called George Maharis Sings! He followed it with three more albums: Portrait In Music (Expanded Edition), Tonight You Belong to Me and New Route: George Maharis (Live). He also did a handful of off-Broadway productions ahead of his time on Route 66

The actor leaves behind brother Robert Maharis, who worked in Hollywood as a noteworthy location manager. 






Related Articles
kieran culkin
‘Succession’ Series Finale: How It Ended and Who Came Out on Top
SLAUGHTER, Marlene Clark, 1972
Marlene Clark, 'Sanford and Son' Actress, Dead at 85: 'An Extraordinary Woman'
Jason Ritter attends 2022 Paramount Emmy Party; Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS
Jason Ritter to Still Appear on Wife Melanie Lynskey's 'Yellowjackets' Show After Unaired Season 2 Cameo
Caitlyn Jenner Shares Emotional Post About Speaking at Late Mom's Funeral: 'I Miss Her Terribly'
Caitlyn Jenner Shares Emotional Post About Speaking at Late Mom's Funeral: 'I Miss Her Terribly'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Video of Herself Singing Sad Country Song About Heartbreak amid Divorce
Rozonda Thomas-Matthew Lawrence-052523
Matthew Lawrence Was Worth the Wait, Says Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas: 'I Thank God Every Day for Him'
whoopi goldberg the view
Whoopi Goldberg Says 'American Idol' Led to the 'Downfall of Society': 'People Like to Be Judgy'
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
'VPR': 1 of Sandoval's Costars Blows the Lid off Open Relationship Rumors, Claims He Used That Line on Raquel
Emily Ratajkowski
'iCarly' Stars Look Back on Emily Ratajkowski's Cameo: 'I'll Be Darned, It Worked'
Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias
'Sweet Magnolias' Returns to Netflix This Summer for Season 3 — First Look!
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Episode 502
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Series Finale: How the Prime Video Show Ends
VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
Andy Cohen Surprises 'Vanderpump Rules' Fans' Reunion Party and Takes Shots: 'Absolutely Lost My Mind'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts About 'Toxic Behavior' and 'Disrespect' amid Messy Divorce
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts About 'Toxic Behavior' and 'Disrespect' amid Messy Divorce
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Anne Heche's Close Friend Says Late Actress 'Is Flying Free' on What Would Have Been Her 54th Birthday
Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin from SURVIVOR Season 44
Survivor's Matt Blankinship Gushes About Finding 'Fire' with Girlfriend Frannie Marin on Season 44
Mary Catherine Garrison, Jeff Hiller in Somebody Somewhere
Jeff Hiller on Somebody Somewhere's Heartwarming — and Motorboating — Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)