George Lopez Releases Latest Book In Middle Grade ‘ChupaCarter’ Series

George Lopez isn’t afraid to represent his roots. The Mexican-American actor’s early 2000s sitcom, George Lopez, has long been loved for its authentic portrayal of an American Latino family, and his stand-up comedy, such as Netflix’s We’ll Do It For Half, incorporates the particular humor and pride that comes from growing up in a Mexican household. His charity for the Latino community is also extensive; being named Honorary Mayor of Los Angeles for his relief efforts for Central American earthquake victims, as well as one of TIME Magazine’s 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America, are among his accolades.



Since 2022, however, Lopez has been furthering Latino representation through fiction, namely his middle grade book series, ChupaCarter.



The books, written with Ryan Colejo and illustrated by Santy Gutiérrez, follow twelve-year-old Jorge, who is sent to live with his grandparents in New Mexico. While there, he befriends a talking chupacabra named Carter, finds a home amongst upheaval and gets into adventures along the way. The series’ second book, ChupaCarter and the Haunted Piñata, published May 30, has the duo investigating a haunted party decoration.

Penguin

Lopez shares much in common with Jorge, his middle school protagonist. Like Jorge, Lopez grew up with his grandparents, though in Los Angeles, after he was abandoned by his parents. Lopez recalled that his grandfather was strict, and the insecurity of growing up without his mother and father often weighed on him.



“I was really maybe the most isolated kid of all the kids that I grew up around,” Lopez told PEOPLE. “They had their parents and brothers and sisters and things, and I didn't.”



Childhood was also difficult due to discrimination. Lopez remembered hearing stories about teachers telling Latino students to “laugh in English” in school. His grandfather was also a target of harassment due to speaking Spanish; Lopez recalled standing up for his grandfather when he was berated at a restaurant, saying that he “didn’t feel like taking it.”

Penguin

It was because of these hardships that Lopez says he developed his active imagination, as well as a sense of belonging amongst his friends. In the books, Jorge’s human friends, Ernie and Liza, are always by his side. Lopez made many of his companions on the Little League team, where they formed a special bond.



“I had friends that are still my friends to this day,” Lopez recalled. “They were a little goofy and quirky and funny…all of that kind of went into the book.”

Both ChupaCarter books also draw on Mexican folklore. Lopez remembered seeing the chupacabra as a child, and the experience made its way into the novels. The latest book was also inspired by events that happened to the author at a Day of the Dead party.



ChupaCarter’s incorporation of Mexican culture, as well as its characters’ use of Spanglish, is a reminder of Lopez’ influential voice for Latino representation, both in fiction and real life. He is observant of the way that Hollywood is increasingly uplifting the community’s voices in all areas of production.

JUSTIN STEPHENS

“20 years ago you couldn't find…a Latina director [or] a Latino showrunner,” Lopez stated. “Now you have actors and actresses and people that weren't available in front of and behind the camera.”

When he isn’t writing, Lopez stars in the NBC sitcom Lopez vs Lopez alongside his daughter Mayan. The show’s father-daughter relationship is particularly important to Lopez, as it gives him a chance to see his daughter shine as both show co-creator and actress.

“NBC means a lot to me because those were all the people that I admired on TV,” Lopez said. “And then to bring your daughter along with you is just something. To see Mayan do the things that she's done in this last year…I could not have imagined anything like it.”



Lopez holds a similar hope for success for his ChupaCarter readers as well. He wants them to take away an important lesson from the series and its latest installment.



“Stay in there because good things can happen,” he said. “You really never know.”



ChupaCarter and the Haunted Piñata is now available from Viking Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Penguin Random House.