George Floyd's Sister Says She Forgives Officer Who Murdered Him, But Adds, 'He Has Never Apologized'

On the third anniversary of George Floyd’s death, his sister decided to forgive the man who murdered him, even though she says Derek Chauvin has shown no remorse.

“I’m not saying that it’s okay what he did — it’s not,” LaTonya Floyd tells PEOPLE. “But I pray that the next time he kneels down, it’s to help someone up, instead of holding them down. I hope he finds peace within himself. I pray for him. I do.”

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to a separate federal charge of violating Floyd's civil rights.

LaTonya Floyd says she has spent years going in circles feeling angry toward Chauvin, who, when addressing the Floyd family before he was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison in 2021, offered the Floyd family his "condolences" but stopped short of directly apologizing.

"He has never apologized," LaTonya tells PEOPLE. "He's not one time never ever, ever apologized to us."

Still, LaTonya says, “I don’t like hate, that’s not what I’m about."

She adds, “I'm gonna just tell you as well as the rest of the world that I found it in my heart. I made peace with myself to forgive him because if our higher power didn't forgive us, we would be nothing. I'm not saying it's okay, what he did. But for me to go forth and make peace with myself and my life, I have to do that.”

She emphasizes that her brother was a peaceful, gentle, man — and was her very best friend.

“He’s very much missed. We love him,” LaTonya Floyd says. “He didn’t have to know you to love you. He loves the world. He was a peaceful man. And I can guarantee, I always know he’s watching over all of us. And I miss him.”

