George Clooney and Amal Clooney Make Stylish Arrival in Venice Ahead of Her Latest Honor

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are arriving in style.

The couple, who have a house a little over 200 miles away from the Italian city on Lake Como, was spotted out in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday looking chic in their relaxed glamorous looks.

Amal, 45, was snapped in a sleeveless white shift dress stitched with floral outlines in navy, plus slingback kitten heels. Meanwhile, George, 62, complemented his wife's look by wearing a navy polo with light blue-and-white pinstriped pants and tan suede loafers.

Both topped off their ensembles with sunglasses as they held hands and smiled for the cameras while walking to their car.

While in town, Amal will be honored on Thursday at Diane von Furstenberg's 14th Annual DVF Awards with a DVF leadership award for her global work for victims of human rights abuse, according to a press release shared with PEOPLE.

Amal and George Clooney in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 29, 2023. Jacopo Raule/GC Images

The human-rights attorney and the Oscar winner, who share a passion for humanitarian causes and created the Clooney Foundation for Justice together, have been married since 2014 and share 6-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.



Last month, the pair was captured looking glamorous leaving Gatto Nero restaurant on Lake Como, with Amal dazzling in a sequined silver dress and George looking sharp in a dark-gray suit.

In March, Amal spoke of her relationship with George, calling him inspirational and supportive in her TIME's 2022 Women of the Year profile.

"Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she shared. "It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance."

George and Amal Clooney in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Albie Awards

George shared similar thoughts about his wife with PEOPLE in December 2020, saying how fortunate he felt to be with her.



"I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met her," he said. "We haven't ever had an argument. You know, everybody's been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends' relationships have been tested. For us, it's been really easy."

The Ocean's Eleven star praised Amal for how she "succeeds in so many different ways and stands up for what she believes in."

"We didn't fall in love because of our work, but it ended up being something unusual we [share]," George said. "We are really lucky and we know it."