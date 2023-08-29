George Clooney and Amal Clooney Make Stylish Arrival in Venice Ahead of Her Latest Honor

The couple complemented each other in navy-and-white ensembles on Tuesday

By
Published on August 29, 2023 09:51AM EDT
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
Amal and George Clooney in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 29, 2023. Photo:

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are arriving in style.

The couple, who have a house a little over 200 miles away from the Italian city on Lake Como, was spotted out in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday looking chic in their relaxed glamorous looks.

Amal, 45, was snapped in a sleeveless white shift dress stitched with floral outlines in navy, plus slingback kitten heels. Meanwhile, George, 62, complemented his wife's look by wearing a navy polo with light blue-and-white pinstriped pants and tan suede loafers.

Both topped off their ensembles with sunglasses as they held hands and smiled for the cameras while walking to their car.

While in town, Amal will be honored on Thursday at Diane von Furstenberg's 14th Annual DVF Awards with a DVF leadership award for her global work for victims of human rights abuse, according to a press release shared with PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
Amal and George Clooney in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 29, 2023.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

The human-rights attorney and the Oscar winner, who share a passion for humanitarian causes and created the Clooney Foundation for Justice together, have been married since 2014 and share 6-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

Last month, the pair was captured looking glamorous leaving Gatto Nero restaurant on Lake Como, with Amal dazzling in a sequined silver dress and George looking sharp in a dark-gray suit.

In March, Amal spoke of her relationship with George, calling him inspirational and supportive in her TIME's 2022 Women of the Year profile.

"Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she shared. "It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance."

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library
George and Amal Clooney in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Albie Awards

George shared similar thoughts about his wife with PEOPLE in December 2020, saying how fortunate he felt to be with her.

"I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met her," he said. "We haven't ever had an argument. You know, everybody's been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends' relationships have been tested. For us, it's been really easy."

The Ocean's Eleven star praised Amal for how she "succeeds in so many different ways and stands up for what she believes in."

"We didn't fall in love because of our work, but it ended up being something unusual we [share]," George said. "We are really lucky and we know it."

Related Articles
Jennifer Garner Shares Cute Kindergarten Throwback Photo in âHomemadeâ Sweater
Jennifer Garner Shares Kindergarten Throwback Pic in ‘Homemade’ Sweater: ‘Happy Back to School’
Claudia Schiffer Celebrates 53rd Birthday in Colorful Bikini
Claudia Schiffer Celebrates 53rd Birthday in Colorful Dolce & Gabbana Bikini
Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons
Kevin Costner Returns to Santa Barbara After Ex Christine Requests $175K in Monthly Child Support
Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry
Halle Berry Is 'Relieved' Her Divorce from Olivier Martinez Is Settled: 'Ready to Move On' (Exclusive Source)
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Halle Berry Is the 'Happiest' with 'Soulmate' Van Hunt: They're on 'Another Level' (Exclusive Source)
Zachary Levi and girlfriend Caroline Tyler spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans.
Zachary Levi and Girlfriend Caroline Tyler Laugh Together as They Step Out in Toronto: Photo
Meghan Trainor Streamy Awards 08 27 23
Meghan Trainor Jokes About 'Groundhog Day' Routine as Mom of 2 Kids: 'I'm Going to Go Crazy' (Exclusive)
David Beckham, Wife Victoria And Kids Cruz and Harper Have Fun on Italian Vacation: âFamily Time Is Everythingâ
David and Victoria Beckham Spend European Vacation with Their Kids: 'Family Time Is Everything'
Kylie Jenner Posts Sundrenched Selfie and Sizzling Bikini Pic .
Kylie Jenner Posts Sundrenched Selfie and Chic Bikini Pic — See the Photos!
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay Commemorates 19th Wedding Anniversary with Peter Hermann: 'Best Dance of My Life'
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner’s Ex Requests $175K in Monthly Child Support, a $46K Increase, Ahead of Court Hearing
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Marks Husband Ben Falcone's 50th Birthday: 'I'd Marry This Guy All Over Again'
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Wife Blake Lively on Her Birthday
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Blake Lively on Her Birthday: 'You Hung the Damn Moon'
Winnie Harlow Shows Off Brand New Tattoo Dedicated to Boyfriend Kyle Kuzma
Winnie Harlow Shows Off Brand New Tattoo Dedicated to Boyfriend Kyle Kuzma — See Her Ink!
John stamos naked shower instagram 08 24 23
John Stamos Posts Nude Shower Photo After Milestone Birthday: 'The Other Side of 60'
Kelly Cutrone and Anna Delvey Are Putting On a Fashion Show This NYFW
Kelly Cutrone and Anna Delvey Are Putting Together a Fashion Show This NYFW