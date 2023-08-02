Clooneys, Meryl Streep, More Give Millions to SAG-AFTRA Foundation to ‘Alleviate’ ‘Pain’ During Strike

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars are showing support to their fellow industry professionals in a big way.

As the actors' strike that commenced last month continues, SAG-AFTRA members like George and Amal Clooney, Dwayne Johnson, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts have each donated $1 million or more to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Emergency Financial Assistance Program.

Rounding out the list are Matt and Luciana Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Nicole Kidman and Arnold Schwarzenegger, according to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

"For more than 38 years, the Foundation has been a safety net for our community during its most challenging times," SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance said in a statement. "Thank you to these @sagaftra actors for their incredible donations to our Emergency Financial Assistance Program."

“The entertainment industry is in crisis and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation is currently processing more than 30 times our usual number of applications for emergency aid. We received 400 applications in the last week alone,” Vance said in a statement. “It’s a massive challenge, but we’re determined to meet this moment.”



In a statement, George, 62, said, "We stand ready to get back to the table and make a fair deal with the AMPTP. Until then, I’m proud to be able to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and my fellow actors who may be struggling in this historic moment."

"We’ve stood on the shoulders of the likes of Bette Davis and Jimmy Cagney and it’s time for our generation to give something back," the Oscar winner added. “I can’t thank Courtney enough for his determination in putting this effort together by shedding light on the human toll happening right now, and how we can work together to alleviate some of the pain and suffering.”

Streep, 74, recalled her "days as a waiter, cleaner, typist, even my time on the unemployment line" in a statement, saying she is "lucky to be able to support those who will struggle in a long action to sustain against Goliath" as the strike continues.

"We will stand strong together against these powerful corporations who are bent on taking the humanity, the human dignity, even the human out of our profession," the actress continued. "I am proudest of my fellow actors who have immediately offered to fund the Emergency Financial Assistance Program.”

The news of the donations comes after Vance, 63, sent a letter to some of the highest-earning actors in SAG-AFTRA, explaining the financial hardships that many would encounter as work in their field halted.



Among those who responded first was Johnson, 51, who donated an untold seven-figure sum of money to the cause last month, per Variety.

“This is him saying, ‘In such a time as this, I’m here and I’m not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do.’ And that sends a huge message to other folks to do the same thing," Vance told the outlet.

He also sent a message of gratitude to Johnson "for his tremendous generosity, compassion, and initiative to step up in this significant and meaningful way for our community," adding, "On behalf of the thousands who will be helped by his historic donation, thank you, thank you, thank you."



Ahead of the strike, members of SAG-AFTRA had been seeking pay and residual increases, higher caps on pension and health contributions and regulating the use of artificial intelligence, among other things. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) also went on strike beginning on May 1.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Emergency Financial Assistance Program can do so at members.sagfoundation.org/donate.