George Clooney and Wife Amal Look Chic While Out for Glamorous Dinner in Venice: Photo

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are living it up in Italy.

After George, 62, and Amal, 45, were spotted out in Venice on Tuesday, the couple were seen dining at a local hotspot, Ristorante Da Ivo, ahead of their attendance at an event in the city on Thursday.



The Ocean's Eleven star was seen stepping out of a boat in the Venetian canals in a dark blue suit, while Amal wore an emerald green dress and dangling earrings out to dinner.

The couple, who own a home on Lake Como in Northern Italy, are in Venice this week for Diane von Furstenberg's 14th Annual DVF Awards, at which Amal will be honored on Thursday with a DVF leadership award for her global work for victims of human rights abuse, according to a press release shared with PEOPLE.



Amal, a human rights attorney, and the Oscar winner, have been married since 2014. The couple share 6-year-old twins Ella and Alexander; they also share a passion for humanitarian causes and created the Clooney Foundation for Justice together.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney in Venice, Italy. Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The couple were spotted arm-in-arm while on a walk in Venice earlier in the day Tuesday, looking relaxed and incognito in sunglasses as they held hands and smiled for the cameras while walking to their car.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney in Venice, Italy. Jacopo Raule/GC Images

George last appeared onscreen in an uncredited cameo as Bruce Wayne in June's The Flash. Before that, he costarred with Julia Roberts in last year's romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise and directed 2021's The Tender Bar. His next directorial effort, The Boys in the Boat, was completed before the SAG-AFTRA strike began and expects to release in theaters Dec. 25.

George and Amal's love story started in Italy; the couple first met in 2013 through a mutual friend’s introduction near Lake Como and tied the knot a year later in Sicily.

