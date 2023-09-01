George Clooney and Amal Clooney Hold Hands as They Leave Venice After Her DVF Awards Honor

George and Amal Clooney's Venice trip has come to a close.

After being photographed making a stylish arrival into the Italian city on Tuesday, the couple were snapped leaving hand in hand on Friday.

The smiling pair were spotted holding hands as they walked down a gangway to a waiting boat, with Amal, 45, rocking a black strappy knit dress and black sunglasses. She also carried a straw handbag and wore her hair in loose waves.

Meanwhile, George, 62, dressed casually for their departure, sporting a black polo shirt, beige pants and blue mirrored sunglasses.

Amal and George Clooney depart Venice, Italy, on Sept. 1, 2023. Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews

The pair, who have a home in Lake Como, were in Venice to attend the annual DVF Awards, hosted by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, during the 80th Venice International Film Festival. The duo were pictured arriving at the awards’ venue hand-in-hand after departing a boat.

Human-rights lawyer Amal was honored with this year's DVF Leadership Award at the ceremony on Thursday. She was recognized by the organization for her global work with victims of abuse, according to a press release shared with PEOPLE.

“Amal has represented high-profile political prisoners and survivors of mass atrocities, such as the Yazidi women and girls enslaved by ISIS, civilians attacked by Sudanese militia and government forces in Darfur and female activists imprisoned around the globe," a press release from the DVF Awards stated.

The release added, "Her track record in securing freedom for unjustly detained journalists around the world is unmatched."



Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney on June 7, 2018, in Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Actor George opted for a smart ensemble consisting of a black suit and navy open-collar shirt for the event, while Amal stood out in a romantic blush pink lace gown.

The dress featured a sheer overlay on the skirt, and she teamed the look with gold heels and diamond drop earrings. Her brunette locks were also styled into mermaid waves.

Venice holds a special place in George and Amal's hearts, as it’s where they tied the knot nearly nine years ago.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the Aman Canal Grande luxury resort in the canal-filled city on Sept. 27, 2014. They were married by close friend Walter Veltroni, the former mayor of Rome.



Amal and George are now parents to two children: 6-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.