George and Amal Clooney Enjoy a Romantic Dinner on Lake Como — See the Pictures!

The actor and the human rights lawyer had a fancy night out near their famous villa in northern Italy

Published on July 17, 2023 02:08PM EDT
George and Amal Clooney Lake Como dinner
Amal and George Clooney. Photo:

Pedro / SplashNews.com, Dave Benett/Getty

George and Amal Clooney had a swoon-worthy Italian date night.

The couple were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo on the shores of Lake Como in Italy.

Amal sported a romantic floor-length white maxi dress with a slit, while George went classic, wearing a gray suit paired with a black button-down.

While Como is a popular summer vacation destination for A-listers, it's a second home for George and Amal, who own a villa on the lakefront. He purchased the idyllic property about 22 years after discovering it on a motorcycle ride across Italy with friend and business partner Rande Gerber.

George and Amal Clooney Lake Como dinner
Amal and George Clooney.

Pedro / SplashNews.com

He's also become part of the community there. Back in 2021, George was on the ground helping out after some devastating floods hit the region. 

"[George] came straight to the town hall to see what had happened and we took a tour of the damage," local mayor Roberto Pozzi told the U.K. Times. “He was really perturbed and said he wanted to help out.”

He's also hosted many famous friends at his home there over the years. In 2018, Jennifer Aniston stayed at the property while shooting her 2019 comedy Murder Mystery. The actress was seen enjoying dinner and a night’s stay at the Clooneys’ pad.

Other famous faces who have homes of their own in the region include Donatella Versace and George Lucas. And the hotspot has recently hosted Beyonce and JAY-Z, and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who honeymooned on the lake after their Georgia wedding.

The Clooneys first met in 2013 through a mutual friend’s introduction and would go on to tie the knot just a year later in Sicily. While the pair first kept their ceremony private, they soon opened up about the nuptials, even sharing a wedding photobook in PEOPLE. 

“All I know is that it sort of changed everything in terms of what I thought my future – my personal future – was going to be,” George told PEOPLE, reflecting on his marriage. “I've always been an optimist about the world. I wasn't always completely optimistic about how it was going to work out personally for me. But now I am.”

The pair has since welcomed twins Alexander and Ella, 6. "In marriage, and now with the kids, you give away the selfishness of only looking out for yourself," George told PEOPLE. "It's a wonderful thing. Amal and I talk about it every day. We feel so lucky."

