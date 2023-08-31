George and Amal Clooney prove they're an ultra-stylish couple once again!

On Thursday, George, 62, and Amal, 45, arrived at the annual DVF Awards, hosted by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, during the 80th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

After departing a boat, the Clooneys walked hand in hand into the venue.

George was pictured wearing an all-black look featuring a suit, open-collar shirt and shoes. Amal — this year's DVF Leadership Award honoree — opted to wear a romantic blush pink lace gown with a sheer overlay on the skirt. She teamed the design with gold sandal heels, dangling earrings and a half-up hairstyle with mermaid waves.

Human rights lawyer Amal's work in advocating for victims of abuses worldwide is being recognized by the organization.

“Amal has represented high-profile political prisoners and survivors of mass atrocities, such as the Yazidi women and girls enslaved by ISIS, civilians attacked by Sudanese militia and government forces in Darfur, and female activists imprisoned around the globe. Her track record in securing freedom for unjustly detained journalists around the world is unmatched," a press release from the DVF Awards stated.

Each honoree will receive a grant to support the organization of their choice. Other honorees of the night include the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed; environmental and human rights defender Helena Gualinga; AI expert Dr. Joy Buolamwini; and gender equality advocate Lilly Singh.

Before their date night out, Amal lunched with von Furstenberg, 76, as well as a group of change-makers, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is attending the ceremony as a special guest.

In photos of the garden affair shared by the legendary fashion icon, Amal wears a summery green-and-teal dress and sunglasses. "Getting together for lunch and meet before the DVF Awards ! Women InCharge !" von Furstenberg captioned the pictures.

Co-founded by Furstenberg in 2010, the DVF Awards honor “women who have demonstrated leadership, strength, and courage in their commitment to women’s causes.”

Emma Thompson and Rita Ora appeared at this year’s awards, and Jewel provided a special performance for attendees.

“My mother always taught me that in times of darkness I should look for the light. These women are the light,” said von Furstenberg in a statement.

In 2022, at the Albie Awards, which honors those who devote their lives to justice, George spoke to PEOPLE about how proud he was of his wife’s work. “This is an exciting one,” he said at the time, “because Amal's gotten journalists out of Egypt, out of Azerbaijan, prisons, out of — all over the world, Myanmar."

He later added: "My father's a journalist. I have a great affinity for them — her mother's a journalist. So it's really exciting for me when she's able to get people who are wrongly accused for doing their job out [of prison]. So, for me, it's just — I couldn't be more proud of my wife."

Both George and Amal started the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which focuses on human rights issues.

Prior to Thursday’s ceremony, Amal and George were seen in Venice this past Tuesday. Amal was photographed wearing a sleeveless white shift dress stitched with floral outlines in navy, plus slingback kitten heels. George, meanwhile, wore a navy polo with light blue-and-white pinstriped pants and tan suede loafers. The couple wore shades and held hands as they were walking to their car.

Last month, George and Amal were also seen stepping out on a date night on Lake Como, where the two have a home, with Amal rocking a sequined silver dress with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the steps from a restaurant into a waiting car. George was also spotted in a dark-gray suit over a navy shirt.

