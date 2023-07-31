‘Gentle and Kind’ Georgia Man, 24, Dies After Presumed Electrocution in Lake Lanier

A 24-year-old man has died after jumping into Lake Lanier in Georgia, according to authorities.

The incident occurred Thursday when Thomas Shepard Milner leaped off his family’s dock on Dove Trail, according to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, obtained by PEOPLE.

A family friend had unsuccessfully attempted to pull Thomas out of the water after the victim was heard screaming, the sheriff’s office said.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the electrocuted victim was pulled from the water by a neighbor, but later died at Northside Forsyth Hospital, FOX affiliate WAGA-TV reported.

A cause of death has not been released.

The neighbor who pulled Thomas from the water described experiencing “a burning sensation he recognized as an electric shock,” the FCSO said. The individual then swam ashore and turned off a power box before returning to the water in hopes of rescuing the victim.

The victim’s uncle performed CPR on his nephew until emergency crews arrived, according to the press release.

Thomas’ mother Martha said her son grew up at the lakeside property, which the family has owned for more than 60 years, according to CBS affiliate WANF.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Martha claimed the dock Thomas jumped from “was less than 3 years old and was outfitted with electricity by a licensed electrician.”

“I would encourage dock owners to check their electricity and repair promptly,” Martha told ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

Martha said her son, who went by “Shep” for short, “loved the lake” and “would spend his day off riding the jet ski, swimming or just snoozing on the dock to some music,” according to WANF.

The young man also had a “huge” following on XBox and “hosted a Dungeons and Dragons group at the Lakehouse every Wednesday,” his mother said in a statement.

“Most of all, Shepard was gentle and kind, loving and accepting. He didn’t care what your beliefs were; politically, racially, sexually. Everyone was equal in his eyes,” she explained.

A funeral for Thomas was held on Saturday, according to WSB-TV.

Lake Lanier is known for its dark history. In the 1950s, the Army Corps of Engineers built the lake atop a community once known as Oscarville, where racial tensions ran high in the early 1900s, according to the Atlanta History Center’s website.

A cemetery is also believed to be located underneath the waters of Lake Lanier, where over 200 people have died since 1994, according to CNN.

Fashion designer Tameka Foster, who was previously married to Usher, has called for the draining of Lake Lanier after her son Kile Glover was hit and killed in a 2012 jet ski crash, according to the New York Post.

In May, a petition was launched on Change.org demanding the lake be drained, cleaned and restored. The petition also requests improved safety measures on the lake.

“Lake Lanier has a dark and sordid past, marked by multiple tragic incidents that have resulted in the loss of innocent lives,” says the petition, which has garnered over 5,300 signatures.

A horror film titled Lanier, which “is inspired by the true events," is scheduled to premiere to the public on Sept. 9, It tells the story of a detective, who while investigating a death on Lake Lanier learns of its dark history and that many believe it to be haunted.