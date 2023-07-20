'Gentefied' Star Karrie Martin Lachney Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins: 'Truly a Surprise' (Exclusive)

Gentefied actress Karrie Martin Lachney is going to be a mom!

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old and husband Ryan Lachney revealed they're expecting not one, but two babies, making their twin reveal on Instagram.

"My husband and I are beyond excited for this next chapter in our lives," Martin Lachney tells PEOPLE exclusively of her pregnancy.

"It was honestly incomprehensible when we first found out, truly a surprise, but now we can’t imagine not seeing both of them and hearing both heartbeats when we go into our ultrasounds."

The actress, who is standing in solidarity with other SAG-AFTRA talent on strike, says that the news has been is a "sweet blessing [that] has been the silver living amongst the chaos."

"They have fueled me in a way I never imagined. I’ve always been so incredibly proud of my own parents for following their dreams and working so hard, with 4 children, that I can’t wait to share those same moments and be that same encouragement with two of my own," she shares.

"I don’t think you’re ever fully prepared for the arrival, but we have such an incredible support system and family who is ready to thoroughly love on them."

Sharing three photos, including one where her pup wears a bandana celebrating her promotion to becoming a big sister, the actress wrote in her announcement, "God is so good and brings about blessings in the most unexpected ways."

"In spite of the heaviness surrounding our industry, and the tremendous frustration and sadness it has brought about, my family and I have had the incredible grace to also be able to celebrate (x2) during this time," she continued. "And baby (*ies) make 5 🙃♥️"

The high school sweethearts tied the knot in late 2020.