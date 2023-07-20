'Gentefied' Star Karrie Martin Lachney Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins: 'Truly a Surprise' (Exclusive)

Karrie Martin Lachey and husband Ryan Lachney will be first-time parents

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 20, 2023 01:16PM EDT
Actress Karrie Martin Lachney Is Expecting Twins
Photo:

karriemartin/Instagram

Gentefied actress Karrie Martin Lachney is going to be a mom!

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old and husband Ryan Lachney revealed they're expecting not one, but two babies, making their twin reveal on Instagram.

"My husband and I are beyond excited for this next chapter in our lives," Martin Lachney tells PEOPLE exclusively of her pregnancy.

"It was honestly incomprehensible when we first found out, truly a surprise, but now we can’t imagine not seeing both of them and hearing both heartbeats when we go into our ultrasounds."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

'Gentefied' Star Karrie Martin Loved Working With America Ferrera: 'She is a Boss'
Getty Images

The actress, who is standing in solidarity with other SAG-AFTRA talent on strike, says that the news has been is a "sweet blessing [that] has been the silver living amongst the chaos."

"They have fueled me in a way I never imagined. I’ve always been so incredibly proud of my own parents for following their dreams and working so hard, with 4 children, that I can’t wait to share those same moments and be that same encouragement with two of my own," she shares.

"I don’t think you’re ever fully prepared for the arrival, but we have such an incredible support system and family who is ready to thoroughly love on them."

Sharing three photos, including one where her pup wears a bandana celebrating her promotion to becoming a big sister, the actress wrote in her announcement, "God is so good and brings about blessings in the most unexpected ways."

"In spite of the heaviness surrounding our industry, and the tremendous frustration and sadness it has brought about, my family and I have had the incredible grace to also be able to celebrate (x2) during this time," she continued. "And baby (*ies) make 5 🙃♥️"

The high school sweethearts tied the knot in late 2020.

Related Articles
marc anthony's baby meets david beckham
David Beckham Meets Marc Anthony's 4-Week-Old Baby in the Hospital in Sweet Photo: 'Tío David'
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker Jokes His Son with Kourtney Kardashian Could Be Named ‘Rocky 13’
Ashley-graham-olt
Ashley Graham Says Potty Training Her Toddler Means Doing the 'No Poo-Poo Dance' In the Mornings (Exclusive)
Serena Williams dancing for instagram video
Pregnant Serena Williams Shows Bare Bump as She Dances in Behind-the-Scenes Clip: 'Keeps Baby Healthy'
Sohla El-Waylly pregnant
Chef Sohla El-Waylly Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Ham
Tiffany Stewart, Alyssa Cuban, Mark Cuban, Jake Cuban and Alexis Sofia Cuban
Mark Cuban Calls Teen Son Jake a 'Little Me' as He Details His Candy-Selling Business (Exclusive)
Ryan Cabrera Alexa Bliss gender reveal
Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss Reveal Sex of Their Baby by Smashing Open Guitar
Kaley Cuoco Matilda twins instagram
Kaley Cuoco Twins with Baby Matilda in Adorable New Photo: 'Mini Me’
Ryan Gosling attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023
Ryan Gosling Says Barbie Is Part of 'Day-to-Day' as a Dad: 'I Kept Finding Ken Dolls Discarded' (Exclusive)
Pregnant Josephine Skriver Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl in Wildflower-Themed Baby Shower
Pregnant Josephine Skriver Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl in Wildflower-Themed Shower
lindsay arnold nursery
Lindsay Arnold Shares First Look at Baby June's 'Timeless' Nature-Themed Nursery (Exclusive)
michael lindsay lohan, Bader Shammas
Michael Lohan Says Daughter Lindsay and Husband Bader Will Be 'Amazing Parents': 'Blessed' (Exclusive)
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis 'FREAKY FRIDAY' DVD RELEASE PARTY
Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Movie Daughter' Lindsay Lohan’s Baby ‘Just Made Me a Movie Grandmother’
Clare Crawley with husband Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley Opens Up About Using Surrogate: 'She Is a Champion'
Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt 'Didn't Realize How Much Growing I Needed to Do' Until He Became a Dad: 'I Leveled Up'
Keke Palmer compares her baby photo to her baby
Keke Palmer Says 'My Baby Is My Twin' as She Shares Side-by-Side Photos with Her Son: 'I Rest My Case'