Genevieve Gorder Reveals 'Important' Lesson Costar Frank Bielec Taught Her 3 Years After His Death (Exclusive)

Genevieve Gorder is remembering her late friend and Trading Spaces costar Frank Bielec three years after his death.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE about her new show At Home with Genevieve, Gorder reflects on her "really special relationship" with Bielec, who died from a heart attack in May 2020. She also opened up about the "important" lessons he taught her that have left a lasting impression.

"I think what I've learned from Frank — that was the most important thing — was to not take this all so seriously," Gorder tells PEOPLE. "To stay grounded, to stay with who you are. That's the most powerful piece of this, is your authenticity."

The designer adds that she instantly connected with Bielec "on that way of thinking, acting, and being" and that he helped her remember not to get caught up in the "hype and ego."

Reflecting on her late costar's personality, Gorder says, "Frank was my unicorn," and he was a "wonderful person to be around."

She recalls, "He was the oldest on the show, and I was the youngest, and we really, honestly, connected on our kindness. It was like, 'Let's always try and be good.'" Gorder and Bielec were part of the original Trading Spaces cast when it premiered in 2000 and later returned for a reboot in 2017.

The TLC star tells PEOPLE that even if someone didn't like Bielec's design, "you undeniably loved Frank. He was the real deal."

Gorder says she carries Bielec's lessons with her wherever she goes, especially in the next phase of her career with her new show At Home with Genevieve.

The three-episode talk show premiered Friday on the free streaming service Crackle and explores all things home and entertaining. Gorder opened up about what viewers can expect to see in her latest project.

"It's kind of an unedited version of what I truly want to talk about in the world of lifestyle and home, and I brought in people from all over the country to give their two cents and weigh in as experts," she tells PEOPLE.

From selecting the perfect houseplants to a step-by-step guide on cooking Taiwanese dumplings, each guest will show viewers how to make the most of their space in a way that is unique to them.

"This is the most inclusive show I've ever had the blessing to be on," Gorder adds. "It's not like, 'No, we need someone more like this age, or looks like this, or comes from this place. Can't be too city, can't be too suburban.' They're just cool humans that we don't normally get to hear from on talk shows. And their contributions are just beautiful."

She's also having some familiar faces appear on her new show. What Not to Wear's Stacy London and Gorder's Trading Spaces costar Paige Davis will join her to talk about the current lifestyle scene and to give an update on their lives.

She teases: "With the three of us... you don't have to worry. It's going to be funny, and we're going to have a good time because we all know how to do this."

