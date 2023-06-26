General Hospital's Sofia Mattson Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Thomas Payton: 'Very Grateful'

Sofia Mattsson and husband Thomas Payton already share a baby boy together

Published on June 26, 2023
Sofia Mattson Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Thomas Payton
Sofia Mattson and baby girl. Photo:

Sofia Mattson/Instagram

General Hospital's Sofia Mattson is a mom of two!

The actress, 33, who plays Sasha Gilmore on the ABC soap opera, welcomed her second baby with husband Thomas Payton, she revealed on Instagram Sunday.

The couple welcomed a baby girl, born on Sunday, May 21, she shared, debuting her infant daughter on her own birthday.

"Couldn’t ask for a better birthday than spending it with my girl who’s a little over one month today! Born 5-21-23 💖, " she wrote. "Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes!! Feeling very grateful 🥰"

The actress announced her pregnancy last month, sharing a bump shot on Instagram.

"Many of you guessed it already... Baby girl due in May," she captioned a sweet photo of herself showing off her baby bump in a pink floral dress.

The couple is already parents to a baby boy, whom they welcomed in July 2021.

Earlier this month, the soap star shared a photo from on-set, hoping she wouldn't go into labor while working

"Filming at 38+ weeks!  Let's hope my water doesn't break during the scenes. Would probably make a great blooper though," she wrote.

