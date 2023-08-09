Gayle King Catches Channing Tatum Dancing with Daughter Everly at Taylor Swift Concert in Cute Video

Channing Tatum may have the moves in Magic Mike, but he’s a Swiftie at heart.

On Saturday, Tatum, 43, attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with daughter 10-year-old Everly, and friend, Gayle King.

In multiple videos shared to King’s Instagram page, Tatum can be seen in the VIP area singing and dancing to Swift’s hit songs, “Shake It Off,” and “Anti-Hero" with Everly standing in front of him.

"Saturday night! @taylorswift in LA w/fav daughter @kirbybump! Our 4th Taylor concert together over the years & she has taken things to another level!" King captioned the post. "A round of applause to @channingtatum & @karomobrown who went all in!"



Tatum dressed for the part, wearing jean shorts and a black handmade T-shirt that said, “It’s Me, hi, I’m the Daddy, it’s me” on the front and “TS” on the back. The actor also donned stick-on jewels shaped like a heart around his eye as an ode to Swift’s Lover cover as he posed with King before the show.



Another video posted by USA Today showed Tatum and Everly swapping friendship bracelets before the show while King showed off her wrist full of bracelets as she posed for photos with daughter Kirby Bumpas, Alicia Keys, and Karamo Brown.

Tatum shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The two divorced in November 2019 after nearly nine years of marriage. In an April 2021 interview with Parents for their May issue, Tatum revealed he didn't always know how to be a "girl dad."

"When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want,” he said. “I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair."

"But now," said Tatum, "I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise."

"I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter's world and discover who they are," Tatum added. "I paint my face, I wear tutus — rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on."