Gayle King Catches Channing Tatum Dancing with Daughter Everly at Taylor Swift Concert in Cute Video

The 'Magic Mike' star's moves are Swift-worthy

By
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 11:54AM EDT
Gayle King Catches Channing Tatum Dancing with Daughter at Taylor Swift Concert
Photo:

gayleking/Instagram

Channing Tatum may have the moves in Magic Mike, but he’s a Swiftie at heart.

On Saturday, Tatum, 43, attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with daughter 10-year-old Everly, and friend, Gayle King.

In multiple videos shared to King’s Instagram page, Tatum can be seen in the VIP area singing and dancing to Swift’s hit songs, “Shake It Off,” and “Anti-Hero" with Everly standing in front of him.

"Saturday night! @taylorswift in LA w/fav daughter @kirbybump! Our 4th Taylor concert together over the years & she has taken things to another level!" King captioned the post. "A round of applause to @channingtatum & @karomobrown who went all in!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tatum dressed for the part, wearing jean shorts and a black handmade T-shirt that said, “It’s Me, hi, I’m the Daddy, it’s me” on the front and “TS” on the back. The actor also donned stick-on jewels shaped like a heart around his eye as an ode to Swift’s Lover cover as he posed with King before the show.

Another video posted by USA Today showed Tatum and Everly swapping friendship bracelets before the show while King showed off her wrist full of bracelets as she posed for photos with daughter Kirby Bumpas, Alicia Keys, and Karamo Brown.

Tatum shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The two divorced in November 2019 after nearly nine years of marriage. In an April 2021 interview with Parents for their May issue, Tatum revealed he didn't always know how to be a "girl dad."

"When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want,” he said. “I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair."

"But now," said Tatum, "I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise."

"I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter's world and discover who they are," Tatum added. "I paint my face, I wear tutus — rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on."

Related Articles
Selena Gomez Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert With Sister Gracie
Selena Gomez Attends BFF Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert with Sister Gracie
Charlize Theron Celebrates 'Best Birthday Ever' at Taylor Swift Eras Tour https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvs8P4EpVNX/
Charlize Theron Celebrates 'Best Birthday Ever' at Taylor Swift Eras Tour with Her Daughters
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Share a Kiss at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Best Night'
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Share a 'Sneaky Kiss' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
mindy kaling taylor swift
Mindy Kaling Shares Photos of Daughter Kit's 'Best First Concert EVER' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Kevin Costner cuts loose at Taylor Swift's concert.
Kevin Costner Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert in Los Angeles: See the Photo
Taylor Swift ballet flats tout
Taylor Swift Changed Into Practical Ballet Flats After Her Concert — and This $27 Pair Looks So Similar
Taylor Swift Leads 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations â See the Full List
Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus and More Lead 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations — See the List!
Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldana Dance at Taylor Swift's Era Concert: "Supporting Our Girl"
Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldaña Dance at Taylor Swift Concert: 'Supporting Our Girl'
Drake, Kanye West
Drake Shades Audience Member for Wearing Yeezys During Tour Stop
Beyonce Concert Outfit Ideas
29 Beyoncé Concert Outfit Ideas for the Renaissance World Tour Inspired by Fans, Celebrities, and Bey’s Looks
Taylor Swift Concert Friendship Bracelets Tout
Make the Friendship Bracelets: Shop Custom Kits for Taylor Swift's Concert Starting at $10
Chef Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley attend Amstel Light Burger Bash Presented By Schweid & Sons Hosted By Rachael Ray during 2016 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Giada De Laurentiis and Boyfriend Shane Farley Dance Together During Date Night at Taylor Swift Concert
Max Greenfield Says Taylor Swift's Eras Tour 'Lived Up to Everything': 'It Was the Best Vibe Ever'
Max Greenfield Says Taylor Swift's Eras Tour 'Lived Up to Everything': 'It Was the Best Vibe Ever' (Exclusive)
Alicia Keys and Son Genesis Pose with Taylor Swift in Then and Now Photos: 'Big Beautiful Spirit'
Alicia Keys and Son Genesis Pose with Taylor Swift in Then and Now Photos: 'Big Beautiful Spirit'
sarah michelle gellar and seth green
'Buffy' Stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Green Reunite at Taylor Swift's L.A. Concert
Stassi Schroeder
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder and Husband Beau Clark Enjoy Date Night at Taylor Swift Concert in L.A.