Gayle’s dreams are coming true!

The Grammy-nominated singer, 19, is a featured artist on the Barbie movie soundtrack produced by Mark Ronson. Gayle tells PEOPLE exclusively that she has a few people in the music industry who she dreams of working with, and one of them she can now cross off the list.

“I really always wanted to collaborate with Mark Ronson, so to be able to do that on the Barbie movie is like, f---ing ridiculous,” she admits.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty

Gayle says it was a shock to be asked to be on the soundtrack because she “would not have guessed” she was the type of artist that would fit the Barbie mold. When recording began, she says Ronson, whom she jokes is “the love of my life,” wanted her to interpolate the song “Butterfly” by Crazy Town into her own.

“He kind of requested a pop punk, bedroom pop type of song,” she explains. “I tried my best because I'm not particularly always making pop punk music, but I try my best to be inspired by that genre.”

GAYLE; Mark Ronson. Matt Winkelmeyer/GettyKarwai Tang/Getty

The “abcdefu” singer says the team did “four or five versions” of the song before they got it right. She explains the final version as a “soft combo” of punk and the original, which has more of a hip-hop vibe.

Mark Ronson at Super Bowl 2016. Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

After opening for Pink and Taylor Swift, working with Ronson and having her music on a Barbie movie album, Gayle says she’s going to continue to aim high. An ultimate goal? A song with her, Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne all together.

“That’s dreaming big, big, big,” she says.

Other names on the list: Jack Antonoff, Clairo and Beabadoobee, and of course a song with Swift herself wouldn't hurt. Plus, she hopes to go on an international arena tour, be a “side character” to make an appearance in a movie, produce a soundtrack for a film or TV show like Ronson did and have her own publishing company.

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

“I really want freedom in my life,” Gayle confesses. “I think that's the thing I'm always working toward the most. I just want to be able to kind of do whatever I want.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Barbie is in theaters now

This interview was conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike.